Global body area network market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data for historic year 2017 and the base year of calculation is 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid technological developments in the communication and medical devices technologies.

This body area network market report handles market research of the semiconductors&electronics industry by considering several parameters that are involved in the business growth. One of the greatest and quickest ways to collect information for the business in this fast-paced industry is market research or secondary research. The body area network report helps out in mapping brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour about semiconductors&electronics industry which finally results into highly developed business strategies. By keeping customer requirements at the centre, the body area network market report has been framed by chewing over an array of market parameters.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global body area network market are Abbott, Bluetooth SIG, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, FUJITSU, GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Time Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., SAMSUNG, Garmin Ltd., Huami Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Withings, SUUNTO, HK SMARTMV LIMITED, Medtronic among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Fitbit Inc, launched four new products such as Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR and Fitbit Ace 2. These products are designed for making fitness and health accessible to huge customers across the globe. This would help the company to enhance their product portfolio in the market

In October 2018, CITIZEN Watch Co, Ltd. and Fossil Group announced a strategic technology licensing partnership for launching a line of the hybrid smartwatches. This partnership would help the company to accelerate and broaden the adoption and awareness of the hybrid smartwatches. This strategy would also help the company to offer a wide product portfolio to their customers

Competitive Analysis:

Global body area network market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of body area network market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growing usage of the smart devices in tracking physical fitness is driving the market growth

Supportive hospital and government initiatives for promoting digital healthcare is also expected to boost the growth of this market

Easy availability of the lower cost fitness tracking gadgets will fuel the market in the forecast period

Rising inclination towards the usage of e-health and wearables solutions is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Social refrain owing to the threat of the invasion of privacy is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing energy and security conservation problems in the wireless BAN will hinder the growth of the market

Rising problems of safety and transmission overhead can restrain the market demand in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Body Area Network Market

By Component

(Displays, Application Processors and Memory Modules and Pulse Generators, Electromechanicals, Communication and Interface Components, Power Management Units, Sensors, Others),

Technology

(Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Others),

Device Type

(Wearable Devices, Implantable Devices),

End-Use

(Healthcare, Sports, Security, Military, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

