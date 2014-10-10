Global industrial protective clothing market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing industrialization and rising awareness about industrial protective clothing among population are the factor for the growth of this market.

The industrial protective clothing report gives market definition in the form of market driving factors and market restraints which aids in estimating the requirement of particular product where several aspects have to be considered. The data and information included in this market report helps FMCG industry take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully. This industrial protective clothing report has been prepared by making sure that the key factors of the FMCG industry are understood well to provide the market report that has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industrial protective clothing market are Solvay, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Teijin Aramid, Evonik Industries AG, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC., KANEKA CORPORATION, Milliken & Company., Safety Components Fabric Technologies Inc, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Lakeland Inc., PBI Performance Products Inc., KCWW, Bennett Safetywear, TEIJIN LIMITED., Australian Defence Apparel.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for light weight and comfortable material among population is driving the market

Increasing R&D investment by various companies is driving the market

Growing concern related to industrial incidents will also propel the growth of the market

Increasing number of blue- collar workplace in construction and manufacturing industries will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the raw material is restraining the growth of this market

Complexity associated with manufacturing process will also hamper the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global industrial protective clothing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial protective clothing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Segmentation:

By Product

(Durable, Disposable),

Application

(Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garments, Clean Room, Mechanical Protective, Limited General- Use, Others),

Material

(Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidazole, Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, Others),

End- User Industry

(Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Law Enforcement & Military, Firefighting, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Momentum Group announced that they have acquired Lindström Group’s personal protective equipment (PPE) business so that they expand their business and strengthen their position in the market. It will also help them to expand them in construction, retail and transportation and other industries and provide better services and solutions to their customers.

In November 2017, DuPont protection solution announced the launch of their DuPont Nomex which is specially designed for firefighter and is made with fabrics and innovative protective solutions. It has the ability to provide protection against the thermal effects of electric arc. They also presented new garments for firefighter with new outer shell fabrics like Nomex 3DP, Nomex 360, Nomex NXT and other cutting edge materials like Nomex Nano Flex and Nomex Nano.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

