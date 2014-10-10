Advances in Reimbursement Policies Governing Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing to Improve Adoption Rates

Non-invasive prenatal testing is acknowledged as a safe and affordable method to determine various risks associated with pregnancies such as chances of genetic disorders in the fetus. The test is catapulted with the help of blood samples from pregnant mothers. The test involves analyzing free floating DNA samples found in pregnant mothers. The method is considered safe as opposed to other invasive prenatal testing, as these fragments are free floating and are not taken from cells. NIPT method is acknowledged as a safe testing method as it poses no threat to the fetus. Several studies affirm the efficacy of non- invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) in limiting instances of miscarriages as compared to other more invasive counterparts.

Get more insights at: Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2019-2025

Factors such as late and delayed pregnancies especially amongst women over 35 years of age have resulted in serious fetal anomalies. Risks of chromosal anomalies were found to be directly proportional to advanced maternal age amongst women.

Several studies assessed preferences of pregnant women in undergoing invasive and non-invasive prenatal testing. A recent study affirmed the preferences of non-invasive testing over chromosomal microarray methods in detecting Down syndrome. Additional advantages of non-invasive prenatal testing technologies are potential in diminishing instances of neonatal morbidity and fatality.

Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1250

Besides advantages and associated preferences amongst expecting mothers to undergo non-invasive prenatal testing technology, research also supports favorable insurance options for non-invasive prenatal testing insurance coverage. The revised insurance plan supports improvised coverage plans for women under the age of 35 years and less. According to American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, NIPT has potentially greater efficacy in trisomy detection.

Several R&D expeditions and advisory benches to ascertain the efficacy of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and implement the same in detection of anomalies n pregnancies have been directed. To cite an instance in this regard, organizations such as the Hastings center has entered into significant partnership agreements with top-notch research institutions such as American College of Medical Genetics, American Academy of Pediatrics, Genetic Alliance and the like to invest in founding an Advisory Committee to oversee safe and convenient non-invasive prenatal testing amongst pregnant women in the US. Such developments are likely to trigger greater adoption and drive concomitant growth in global non-invasive prenatal testing market in forthcoming years.

Favorable government discretion to facilitate lucrative reimbursement policies is fathomed to manifest favorable advances in rapid adoption of non-invasive prenatal testing. In a major development towards reimbursing NIPT, Germany affirms its stand in offering complete reimbursement for pregnant women in Germany. The development is likely to foster rapid adoption of PrenaTest in Germany and rest of Europe as an ideal non-invasive prenatal testing system. The test was developed to determine cases of fetal trisomies post analysis of maternal blood.

Browse Full Report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

Japan Affirms Progress in Establishing Dedicated Research Panel for NIPT

Stringency towards prenatal testing by several federal governments are likely to deliver the needed impetus towards greater adoption of non-invasive prenatal testing as a mandatory pregnancy test. In a recent development, the US National Council on Disability has announced the addition of a new report suggesting improved prenatal diagnostics to limit disabilities.

The report also highlighted importance of greater caution in non-invasive prenatal testing practices. In tandem with palpable progress in the Americas and Europe concerning prenatal testing, Asian countries such as Japan is making significant advancements in popularizing non-invasive prenatal testing. In this line, Japanese health ministry is all set to introduce a dedicated panel to analyze non-invasive prenatal testing to draw conclusive leads in fetal anomaly detection. The development is expected to leverage significant progress in limiting fetal anomalies, thereby limiting chances of disabilities at birth.

At the backdrop of optimistic adoption of NIPT amongst gynecologists and expecting mothers alike, leading veterans are investing in portfolio diversification. In this regard, Illumina, best known for developing high end sequencing and array-based tests has recently come up with improved next generation prenatal testing solution that lends greater visibility in detecting rare chromosomal anomalies. The company has affirmed the launch of VeriSeq NIPT with improved capabilities of anomaly detection in pregnancies.

Start-ups Trigger Major Disruptions in NIPT Space with Novel Testing Formats backed by Hefty Funding

The competition spectrum of non-invasive prenatal testing is highly fragmented with scope for novel aspirants intending major disruptions in noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) space. In a recent development, a San Diego based new market player, Cradle Genomics has affirmed its success in amassing a whopping $17.1 million to aid optimal research dedicated towards NIPT. The company is likely to successfully launch its novel NIPT tests as a significant step, furthering scope in non-invasive prenatal testing market. Such ongoing advances are likely to direct sustainable returns in global non-invasive prenatal testing market in forthcoming years.

Further in non-invasive prenatal testing space, leading companies are gaining strong grounds on the back of diverse business associations and strategies. In this regard, Thermo Fisher Scientific is all set to use it’s liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry testing platform in tandem with NeXosome of NX Prenatal. The companies are poised to develop highly effective non-invasive prenatal testing measures to ensure safe and healthy fetal development.

Emerging countries such as India is at the infancy of NIPT adoption. In a recent development, Thyrocare technologies that has made biochemistry tests and diagnostics mainstream in the country is likely to further disrupt noninvasive prenatal testing space in the country. The company is vocal about limiting the massive prices of NIPT in India, bringing it down to around eight thousand rupees. The development is believed to enlarge the scope of NIPT in the country with several physicians and expecting parents undertaking the same.

Following is a snapshot of some of the most prominent segments in global non-invasive prenatal testing market.

By Product Type: non-invasive prenatal testing market

Products

Consumables

Assay Kits & Reagents

Disposables

Instruments

NGS Systems

PCR Instruments

Microarrays

Ultrasound Devices

Other Instruments

Services

By Method: non-invasive prenatal testing market

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Other Applications

By End-User: non-invasive prenatal testing market

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Besides hospitals, diagnostic end-user segment of non-invasive prenatal testing market is likely to be quite lucrative owing to favorable measures undertaken by the segment to encourage safe and result oriented non-invasive prenatal testing.

Regional Outlook: global non-invasive prenatal testing market

On the basis of regional diversification, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market is demarcated into:

Europe

North America

APAC

RoW

In non-invasive prenatal testing space, matured economies such as Europe and North America are likely to remain atop growth trajectory. Improved patient awareness and mindfulness about the advantages of non-invasive prenatal testing has been driving its rapid adoption across these regions. Additionally, the market presence is substantially strong with potential concentration of front line players in the regions, eying sustainable position on the back of portfolio diversification.

List of Major Players

Some of the potential forerunners in global non-invasive prenatal testing market comprise GE Healthcare, BGI, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Natera, Inc., Yourgene Health, Agilent Technologies, Inc. amongst a host of other prominent players in the loop.

Key Market Movements

Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborates with NeXosome to develop high efficiency noninvasive prenatal testing solutions

Novel start-up companies come up with innovative fund raising strategies to deliver next generation NIPT solutions with higher efficacy

Several countries invest in developing dedicated NIPT R&D committees for greater and safe adoption

Improved reimbursement policies across regions to bolster adoption globally

Stringency in ensuring adequate prenatal testing to avert occurrences of disabilities lends substantial fuel

Thyrocare poised to launch NIPT test in India with introductory price of 8k, hoping to make the diagnosis mainstream in the coming years

Key Study Deliverables

Market valuation in terms of value and volume of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market through the forecast span, 2019-25

Comprehensive market evaluation across major regions based on market segmentation

A thorough rundown on market dynamics such as drivers, threats, challenges, opportunities

A clear analytical review of competition spectrum, highlighting industry forerunners, company as well as product portfolios

Major highlights on winning marketing strategies adopted by leading players

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 5. Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 6. Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1250

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414