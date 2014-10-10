Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market: Advances in Precision Medicine to Propel Revolutionary Breakthroughs amongst Pets

Pets such as cats and dogs are significantly vulnerable targets of critical health conditions such as neoplasm and tumor. The former is defined as the uncontrollable cell proliferation and tissue growth which can be both malignant as well as benign. According to American Veterinary Medical Care, neoplasia and cancer are two most commonly occurring conditions amongst canines. At least one in every four dogs may experience some form of cancer during their life time, and many others experience neoplasia. The report further opines that despite the rarity of cancer amongst cats, lymphoma appears to be more common amongst cats than dogs. These prevailing conditions have triggered immense growth potential in pet cancer therapeutics market.

On the back of diverse occurrences and visible signs of pet cancer, the therapeutic approach also remains highly diverse. Most commonly adopted pet cancer therapeutics may require multi therapy therapeutics comprising surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hyperthermia, and cryosurgery amongst others.

Missouri University Scientists Develop Novel Pet Cancer Therapeutics to Treat Bone Cancer amongst Pets

Besides significant efforts and advances undertaken by several drug companies towards cancer therapeutics development, research institutions are also making substantial strides in pet cancer treatment. In a recent development, several scientists at University of Missouri have unanimously affirmed the development of advanced precision medicine to treat bone cancer amongst pets. The scientists have made a significant breakthrough in inventing novel pet cancer medication that they have orchestrated from dog tumor itself.

The development is a crucial landmark in creating novel pet cancer drug which can eliminate the process of chemotherapy, a painful process with trailing side effects. Hence, the development is a vital one in pet cancer therapeutics that can also pave way for several clinical trials and drug development endeavors to suit pet cancer therapeutic needs. Several researchers have emphasized that bone cancer amongst pets is a common concern whereas humans have demonstrated limited such instances. As this novel drug has been developed from dog tumor itself, therefore, chances of side effects and immunological setbacks can be optimally decreased, thus fueling multilayered growth in pet cancer therapeutics market.

Novel Fund Raising Techniques to Remain Prominent Growth Influencers in Pet Cancer Therapeutics

In the lines of precision medicine, several veteran drug companies as well as well as start-ups are fueling novel breakthroughs in pet cancer therapeutics. One such start-up, One Health is specifically banking upon precision medicine to treat severe canine cancer cases. On the back of such relentless progress, pet cancer therapeutics market is anticipated to register novel growth heights in the coming years. Cancer diagnostics amongst dogs is very coon and equally delayed proclaims National Canine Cancer Foundation. Delayed diagnosis is a significant deterrent in achieving accuracy in pet cancer therapeutics. Pet cancer therapeutics amongst cats and dogs are treated in multidisciplinary approach with a combination of radiation, chemotherapy, as well as surgery and drugs.

In its recent development, One Health Company which is one of the most forward-looking start-ups of contemporary times is trying out new fund-raising techniques to enable more precise and affordable pet cancer therapeutics. In its recent development, the company has affirmed its latest fund-raising activity whereby it has secured approximately $5 million in sync with Andreessen Horowitz’s Bio Fund to expand the scope of cancer therapeutics amongst pets to ensure better quality of life with improved longevity amongst cancer survivors. With advances in cancer therapeutics development, the company is hopeful to ensure improved pet cancer therapeutics specifically with machine learning capabilities at affordable pricing to meet unmet medical needs. These developments are poised to accelerate growth in global pet cancer therapeutics market in the coming years.

Further in pet cancer therapeutics space, PharmAust a noted cancer drug manufacturer is all set to start its Phase 2 cancer therapeutics drug trial in Australia for its highly acclaimed drug candidate, monepantel to treat lymphoma amongst dogs. The development not only speaks volumes on pet cancer therapeutics but also entails opportunities for fresh developments in human cancer treatment.

For improved value-added interpretation of market dynamics as well as well as growth trajectory, the report unravels several specific market information to encourage wise and informed decisions amongst new market entrants as well as seasoned big names in pet cancer therapeutics market. Beginning with a crisp market definition followed by market dynamics, the report systematically documents information on market segmentation in its bid to understand revenue generation patterns amongst diverse segments.

By Medicine Type: Pet Cancer Therapeutics

Chemotherapy Drugs

Vaccines

By Species: Pet Cancer Therapeutics

Dogs

Cats

By Cancer Type: Pet Cancer Therapeutics

Lymphoma

Mast cell cancer

Melanoma

Mammary Cell cancer

Others

Regional Diversification: Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market

Besides elaborate understanding on dynamic segmentation under aforementioned categories, the report further proceeds into rendering close view analysis of geographical diversification and regional overview on the basis of which pet cancer therapeutics space is demarcated into Europe

North America

APAC

Latin America

Further, in its trailing sections, this detailed analytical review on pet cancer therapeutics market sheds tangible understanding on competition spectrum, highlighting prominent forerunners. Each of the mentioned names has been meticulously assessed and evaluated on the basis of company as well as product portfolios to encourage tactical decision making favoring sustainable revenue pools amidst staggering competition in global pet cancer therapeutics market. Some of the prominent players identified in pet cancer therapeutics space include, AB Scvience, Aratana Therapeutics, Canfel Therapeutics, Karyopharms Therapeutics, Oasmia Pharmaceuticals AB, Merial Inc., VetiVax, Regeneus, and Zoetis besides a trail of numerous other frontline players in global pet cancer therapeutics market.

Key Deliverables

The report is poised to study and analyze pet cancer therapeutics market through the forecast tenure, 2019-25.

To render a broad geographical overview and emphasis on dynamics such as drivers, threats, challenges, and trends in pet cancer therapeutics market. The report also includes a detailed rundown on untapped market opportunities.

A section on competition analysis has also been tagged in the report to encourage lucrative business decisions.

