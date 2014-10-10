Global Medical Imaging Market 2019-2025 Overview:

The global medical imaging market size is anticipated to garner $xxx billion, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% over the forecast period. Some of the major technological advancements pushing the Medical Imaging Market in developing economies are rising focus over construction of innovative healthcare set-ups as well as emergence of new & up to date medical equipment’s (high-slice CT scanners, 7T MRI equipment, 4D & 5D ultrasound imaging and advances in digital X-ray technologies). These modern medical equipment’s have cloud computing technology and radical software associated with them, enabling diagnosis of certain remote diseases plus easy management.

Request PDF Sample Copy of Global Medical Imaging Market Report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/54

Furthermore, the global medical imaging market has been segmented by different types, geography as well as application. Further, each modality has been divided in to sub-segments like type (Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, X-ray Imaging Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems and nuclear imaging systems), application (Breast Health, Cardiovascular & Thoracic, General Imaging, Neuro &Spine, Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal and Obstetrics/Gynecology Health). Also, the geographical segments centers certain key regions as North America, Europe, LAMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Get 10% Discount: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/54

Key Developments in the Global Medical Imaging Industry

Canon Medical Systems, a medical equipment company procured approval from US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for Vantage Galan 3T XGO edition around February 2018. This is a device with all-new Saturn X Gradient so that it can deliver around 30% better signal-to-noise ratio for brain DWI (diffusion weighted imaging) in https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/medical-imaging-market Hitachi Medical Systems based in Europe came up with a new 2D as well as 4D cardiovascular ultrasound structure named “LISENDO 880” in December 2017. This device features the entire HD Analytics for invasive cardiac hemodynamic assessments of patients.

Read more details of the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/medical-imaging-market

Below mentioned are some of the notable current trends of Medical Imaging Market:

Nuclear Imaging Technology- This is one of the most innovative technological developments in the world of imaging systems because of their hybrid imaging. Also, these hybrid imaging technology enables getting precise images with enhanced resolutions, as well as provides physiological & morphological data in a single examination. The best example of hybrid system is PET/CT. Moreover, with the revolution in technology and rising pervasiveness of oncology & neurological medical conditions the medical imaging industry is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth.

This is one of the most innovative technological developments in the world of imaging systems because of their hybrid imaging. Also, these hybrid imaging technology enables getting precise images with enhanced resolutions, as well as provides physiological & morphological data in a single examination. The best example of hybrid system is PET/CT. Moreover, with the revolution in technology and rising pervasiveness of oncology & neurological medical conditions the medical imaging industry is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth. Imaging Devices with Reduced doses of Ionizing Radiation- Another factor spurring the market’s growth is the development of systems with reduced ionizing radiation effects over the patients as well as technicians. Moreover, this shift of imaging systems from analog to digital delivers images with even more accuracy in less time without any difficulty. Some of the examples include C-arms, fluoroscopic imaging and X-ray imaging.

Another factor spurring the market’s growth is the development of systems with reduced ionizing radiation effects over the patients as well as technicians. Moreover, this shift of imaging systems from analog to digital delivers images with even more accuracy in less time without any difficulty. Some of the examples include C-arms, fluoroscopic imaging and X-ray imaging. Cryogen-Free Preclinical MRI Imaging System- This technological advancement in imaging system is very closely associated with the challenge of reducing helium gas supplies across the globe. Moreover, it enables in getting time-resolved contrast improved angiography.

This technological advancement in imaging system is very closely associated with the challenge of reducing helium gas supplies across the globe. Moreover, it enables in getting time-resolved contrast improved angiography. Automated CT Scanning- The global imaging market has witnessed a technological revolution with the evolution of automated and low-dose CT scanners. Moreover, many of the healthcare researchers across the globe are certain that the features including ease of operability, high image quality with improved three-dimensional resolution & reduced exposure to radiation, simplified support as well as affordable installation with nominal space requirement are propelling the market’s growth.

Furthermore, leading participants in the market are coming up with next-generation medical imaging devices enabling prevention, diagnosis as well as treatment planning and disease management. Moreover, the rising focus over the development of nuclear imaging systems will bolster sales revenue in the medical imaging market across the globe over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of medical imaging market across the globe include Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherland and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan).

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Medical Imaging Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global medical imaging market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/54

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414