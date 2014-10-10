The prime factor driving the High-Pressure Commercial Toilet market is amplified fuel efficacy of automobiles and major factor affecting the market is up surging demand for electric vehicle (EVs). The market is majorly classified into two segments by type (two-piece type & one-piece type) and by application or end-user (hotels, hospitals, office buildings, schools and others). Additionally, the most commonly used product across the globe is two types two-piece type, with about xx% of the total Global High-Pressure Commercial Toilet market share.

U.S.A. has recorded the highest consumption of the highest pressure commercial toilet market for past few years and is expected to maintain its position for even in forthcoming years. Moreover, Canada high-pressure commercial toilet market is much smaller than U.S.A. market.

Pressure-flushing toilets or in other words high-pressure commercial toilets are mostly seen in cities of the United States. In commercial toilets, as an alternative of the ceramic tank as a water tank, a plastic pressure vessel of possibly one-third to half the ceramic tank’s volume is used with high enough water pressure. Moreover, the pressure tank comprehends of the airtight bladder, so that when it is filled until the air bladder starts forcing water into the bowl at a high velocity whenever the flush is used.

High-Pressure Commercial Toilet market aggressive international vendors like Delphi, Johnson Electric, OMRON, HELLA, Standard Motor Products, Shanghai Hu Gong Auto-Electric, Bosch, DENSO, Zurn Industries and many others are creating hard-hitting competition to competitive advantage. The key players mentioned above offer their consumers with high-tech development, reliability and best quality products competing against each other. However, PROFLO, American Standard Brands, Contrac, Kohler and Gerber are the top 5 well-known vendors across the globe with about XXX% of the global production in the year 2016.

In a recent research conducted by a group of High-Pressure Commercial Toilet industry experts at the Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, NJ), the Building Technology Research Laboratory on pressure-flushing toilet and gravity toilet, it is concluded that the performance of gravity-driven toilet is almost equal to pressurized flush toilets.

Additionally, performance assessment tests conducted by self-regulating research centers for other key regions in the past year is not capable of revealing any performance spectrum for both gravity toilets and pressure-assisted toilets. As an alternative, there are supporters for both the groups scattered all over. To conclude, consumers demand for enhanced products, augmentations in both the models and the flushing technology saga will continuously come around. Thus, customers and specifies should essentially analyze the performance-testing results available in high-pressure commercial toilet market afore relying solely on manufacturer claims.

Top geographical regions having their focus on the high-pressure commercial toilet market are:

North America

Canada

Mexico

U.S.A.

Europe

Austria

Switzerland

Finland

France

Poland

Russia

Netherlands

Italy

Spain

Turkey

Sweden

UK

Asia-Pacific & Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Vietnam

Thailand

South Korea

China

Japan

Latin America/South America

Argentina

Brazil

The Middle East & Africa

Morocco

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

In a nutshell, below are some of the limitations hindering the growth of the modern pressure-flushing toilets or high-pressure commercial toilets market:

Noisy flush

Involves minimum of 20 to 30 PSI (pound-force per square inch) static for flushing appropriately

Maintenances or repairs of pressure-flushing toilets are specialized, thus making it costly

High-velocity jet set-up might shred paper and waste, calling for the second flush

Classic two-piece structure of pressure-flushing toilets may be not that visually attractive

Force required for trip lever activation is comparatively more than other toilets

