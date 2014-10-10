“Global People Counting System Industry Research Report” provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of People Counting System Market.

The increasing necessity of obtaining precise information related to the visitor visited in places such as shopping malls, hotels, and many more places. The people counting system provides various information such as outdoor and indoor analysis for reducing false alarms chances as well as traffic analysis too, which further lead towards the growth of people counting system market in the forecast period.

The rising concerns for safety and security at public places and increasing need for people counting systems in hospitality, sports, and entertainment applications are the primary drivers for the growth of the people counting system market. The mounting inclination toward deploying technologically advanced people counting systems, creating opportunities for the people counting system market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the People Counting System market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from People Counting System market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for People Counting System market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Axiomatic Technologies Corporation

Axis Communications AB

CountWise

Dilax Intelcom GmbH

Eurotech

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

IEE S.A.

InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd.

RetailNext, Inc.

Shoppertrak (Johnson Controls International plc)

The “Global People Counting System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of People Counting System market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global People Counting System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading People Counting System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global people counting system market is segmented on the type, technology, offerings, end user. Based on type the market is segmented into unidirectional, and bidirectional. On the basis of technology the market is bifurcated into infrared beam, thermal imaging, video-based technology, and others. Based on the offerings the market is segmented into hardware, and software. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into retail stores, transportation, corporate, hospitality, banking and financial institutes (bfsi), healthcare, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting People Counting System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global People Counting System Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global People Counting System market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall People Counting System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the People Counting System Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the People Counting System Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of People Counting System Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global People Counting System Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

