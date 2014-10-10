Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Data Bridge Market research presents the Top quality and comprehensive LONG-TERM EVOLUTION (LTE) INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Vodafone Group; Telstra; Sierra Wireless; PureSoftware; SEQUANS.; Orange Business Services; T-MOBILE USA, INC.; TELUS; MediaTek Inc; Athonet srl; NetNumber Inc.; Telensa; Actility S.A.; LINK LABS; Telia Company; Accent Advanced Systems, SLU; MediaTek Inc.; Halberd Bastion Pty Ltd; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; u-blox; among other.

Description

Global long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.51% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for safe connectivity for IoT applications and increasing demand for smart inventory management are the factor for the market growth.

LTM- W is a technology which is specially designed for internet of things devices so they can connect directly to the 4G network without any batteries or gateway. Long term evolution internets of things consist of two technologies LTW-M and NB- IoT. They can be used wide number of mobile IoT applications such as wearables, asset tracking, wearables among others. They are widely used in industries such as healthcare, logistics, energy and utilities.

Segmentation of the market

By Technology (LTW- M, NB- IoT),

Service (Professional Service, Managed Service),

Industry (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Agriculture)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This LONG-TERM EVOLUTION (LTE) INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of connected devices will drive the market growth

Growing demand for defined network qualities drives the growth of this market

Operational failure due to network infrastructure upgrades will hamper the market growth

They don’t have ability to provide protection against new forms of attacks will also restrict the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Arm Limited announced the acquisition of Next-G Communications, Inc and Mistbase. With this acquisition the company is planning to combine its chip security technologies with specialist NB-IoT. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better solutions to their customers

In January 2016, Sony Corporation announced the acquisition of Altair Semiconductor. Through Altair’s acquisition, Sony intends not only to expand Altair’s existing business, but also to advance research into and develop new sensing technologies. The company is planning to combine their sensing technologies with Altair’s high-performance, low power consumption and cost-competitive modem chip technology so they can develop cellular-connected, sensing component devices.

