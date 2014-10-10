Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Medtronic; Acutus Medical; Abbott; AtriCure, Inc.; Biosense Webster, Inc; Boston Scientific Corporation; Auris Health, Inc.; Stereotaxis, Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; MicroPort Scientific Corporation; Biotronik; NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION among others.

Description

Electrophysiology mapping and ablation devices are the medical devices designed specially for electrophysiology procedures. These devices help map out and differentiate the healthy and unhealthy tissues of the heart, subsequently helping in the treatment of various cardiovascular disorders with the help of electrophysiology methods. Although, the usage of these devices is not just limited for the treatment of various cardiovascular diseases they also provide various diagnostic information as well

Segmentation of the market

By Type (Conventional, Advanced, Ultrasound, Ablation Catheters),

Application (AF, PVC, AVNRT, WPW, Atrial Flutter, AV Re-Entrant Tachycardia, AV Nodal Tachycardia, Others),

End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Others)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY MAPPING AND ABLATION DEVICES report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing innovations and advancements of technologies; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

High levels of growth with the geriatric population also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Lack of technically skilled and proficient individuals for usage of electrophysiology method is another factor restricting this market growth

Presence of strict regulatory demands along with unfavourable reimbursement policies for these devices will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Abbott announced the availability of “HD Grip Mapping Catheter” for the Indian region. The product had received U.S. FDA last year and is sensor enabled helping physicians capture and analyzes the data while mapping the heart in a more effective manner to identify the unhealthy tissue from the healthy. The catheter is helpful in capturing information and is more efficient in traditional mapping catheters

In May 2019, Acutus Medical announced that they had agreed to acquire Rhythm Xience, Inc. as well as various partnerships with Peerbridge Health, Cardiac Designs and MedFact. These deals will significantly improve the existing portfolio of products and services with Acutus’ helping them provide their customers with unprecedented electrophysiology solutions and technologies

