Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Afton Chemical; The Lubrizol Corporation; Dorfketal Chemicals(I) Pvt. Ltd.; Innospec; Infineum International Limited; Chevron Corporation; Evonik Industries AG; Clariant; Eurenco; Total; BASF SE; Buckman; DOVER CHEMICAL CORPORATION; Exxon Mobil Corporation; NewMarket Corporation; LANXESS among others.

Global specialty fuel additives market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various environmental benefits associated with these additives such as high-efficiency, lower emissions and prevention of corrosion of equipments.

Specialty fuel additives are chemical substances designed to improve the various features and characteristics of different lubricants, fuels and other fluids utilized in various industrial and automotive applications. These additives are generally designed for improving the operational efficiency of equipment by improving the lubricity, anti-freezing capabilities as well as having a cleansing impact on mechanical equipments.

Segmentation of the market

By Product (Fuel Antioxidants, Petroleum Dyes & Markers, Octane Enhancers, Lubricity Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Deposit Control Additives, Cold Flow Improvers, Cetane Number Improvers, Fuel System Icing Inhibitors, Metal Deactivators, Others),

Application (Gasoline/Petrol Additives, Diesel Additives, Aviation Turbine Fuel Additives, Others)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This SPECIALTY FUEL ADDITIVES report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, LANXESS announced the launch of organic lubricant additive developed for applications in passenger car and high-performance based engine oils. “Additin RC 3502” is manufactured for friction reduction and delivering various protective and other features such as sustained performance, anti-wear protection. The additives are compatible with various engine oil variants while emitting zero amount of SAPS

In June 2018, Dorfketal Chemicals(I) Pvt. Ltd. announced the availability of their fuel performance additives product range based on the company’s own proprietary technology and manufacturing process helping meet the strategies of growth of the company. The products introduced under this line are “mph” and “milEx” and are expected to be a compliment for the existing portfolio of products

