Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Medicalgorithmics.com, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., nationalcardiac.com, ACSDiagnostics, Preventice Solutions, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., CorVitals, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Biotricity, Hill-Rom Services Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Bittium, Cardiac Insight Inc. among others.

Segmentation of the market

By Technology (Lead Based, Patch Based),

Type (Multi-Channel, Single Channel), Cellular Connection (Wireless (WIFI), Bluetooth (BT)),

End User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF), Cardiac Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This MOBILE CARDIAC TELEMETRY (MCT) report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Description

Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a real-time cardiac monitoring featured with the cutting edge technology to provide convenient and reliable monitoring of cardiac rate of patients with cardiac diseases. MCT monitoring devices are advanced developed device which automatically detects and transmits ECG rhythms without patient participation to a distant diagnostic monitoring laboratory up to the 30 days.

Growing cases of the cardiac diseases and awareness towards its diagnosis and treatment is leading to the excess utilization of the monitoring systems. Various monitoring systems are available to monitor the cardiac rates such as holters, event monitors and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring systems.

Across from all devices, MCT provides the efficient results from 24 hours till 30 days. The wide range of applications in the field of research, diagnostics, data storage and growing research oriented programs are boosting the requirement of the mobile cardiac telemetry in medical sector. The overall market of mobile cardiac telemetry is growing tremendously due to high reimbursement policies on MCT device and growing number of cardiac diseases.

Global mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Product Launch:

In June 2019, ZOLL implemented the recent technology in order to improve the management of patients with acute heart failure. This is designed to assist medical doctors, enhance results in patients with fluid management complications and decrease hospitalizations.

In May 2018, Preventice Solutions, Inc. announced launch of BodyGuardian MINI. This is smallest and reusable. It is easy to use and reliable based on its small size and reusable, waterproof design. This device gives a wearable patch which is able to move and reapply by the patient.

In December 2015, ScottCare launched 3-in-1 TeleSense RCM. 3-in-1 TeleSense RCM is a cardiac Rhythm Monitor offers full MCT, holter functionality and cellular events. The device transfer arrhythmia occurrences, local Wi-Fi, precision, auto-trigger and automotive transmission.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Platforms Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Platforms Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Platforms Market Forecast

