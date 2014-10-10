Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers YAGEO Corp.; TE Connectivity; KOA Speer Electronics Inc; Panasonic Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology; ROHM CO., LTD.; Viking Tech Corporation; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; TT Electronics; Bourns, Inc.; Ralec; Japan Resistor Mfg. Co., Ltd.; NIC Components Corp.; Cal-chip Electronics; International Manufacturing Services, Inc.; Riedon; Ohmite Mfg Co; others

Description

Global thick film resistor market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the heavy focus of manufacturers on research & development to improve the functioning and capabilities of these products.

Thick film resistors are resistor electronic components that have the capability of reducing the flow of current flowing through a circuit. These components provide different capability for resistance based on their shape, size and types of components used in their production method. Thick film resistors along with thin film resistor are the most common two variants of resistors available in the market. Thick film resistor is described in its functioning as having applications in low critical applications. Its structure is defined as having a mixture of glass and metal oxide pasted on its substrate.

Segmentation of the market

By Type (Thick Film Power Resistor, Thick Film Chip Resistor, Thick Film Voltage Chip Resistor, Thick Film Low Resistance Chip Resistor, Shunt Resistor, Through Hole Type),

Vehicle Type (PC, CV), Electric & Hybrid Vehicle (BEV, HEV, PHEV),

End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Telecommunication)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This THICK FILM RESISTOR report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Ohmite Mfg Co announced that they had completed the acquisition of Kanthal’s electronic components business operations. This acquisition will result in the combination of Ohmite’s product range with the acquired business operations of Kanthal for the formulation of “Ohmite Ceramics” business operations which will be available through the company and their own distributors

In October 2016, TT Electronics announced the availability of new product range of “SMD Thick Film Chip Resistors” helping maximise the performance levels for pulse and surge applications. The products branded as “PWC0603” and “DSC0603” helping provide reliability in pulsed load applications

