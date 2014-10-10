Financial Analytics Market report on the place offers explanatory expertise available on the market parts like dominating players, manufacturing, sales, intake, import and export, and the simplest improvement in the corporation size, deployment kind, inside, segmentation comprised at some point of this analysis, additionally foremost the players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to boom their footprints on this marketplace in order to sustain in long term, moreover to the existing the clean perspective of Financial Analytics Market.

Global Financial Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

A new research study from "Data Bridge Market Research" with title Financial Analytics Market Insights 2019, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2026 provides an in-depth assessment of the Financial Analytics Market including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, key players company profiles and strategies. Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited; Rosslyn Analytics; Microsoft; HARMAN International and TABLEAU SOFTWARE and More

Market Definition:

Financial analytics is a technology which provides various analytical systems and software services to organisations, analysing, management and insights into their financial and operational data. This technology helps in the overhaul of operations by providing valuable insights and suggestions which help in driving the growth of an organization.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Oracle; IBM Corporation; Google; Domo, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Birst, Inc.; SAP SE; TIBCO Software Inc.; SAS Institute Inc.; GoodData Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Teradata; ALTERYX, INC.; QlikTech International AB; Information Builders; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited; Rosslyn Analytics; Microsoft; HARMAN International and TABLEAU SOFTWARE.

Geologically, Financial Analytics Market report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Oracle announced that they had collaborated with Blue Prism to develop a new integration system which will reportedly help in automation of agreement with various compliances, provide solutions and report any financial crimes. This system will significantly expand the capabilities of detection and investigation of any suspicious activities in any financial organizations.

In January 2019, SAP SE announced the launch of their new financial product termed as “S/4HANA”, a subledger which provides a centralised system for management of data from financial and operational businesses in organizations, resulting in enhanced efficiency and accounting systems with higher transparency.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

