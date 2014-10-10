Nanomedicine Market report on the place offers explanatory expertise available on the market parts like dominating players, manufacturing, sales, intake, import and export, and the simplest improvement in the corporation size, deployment kind, inside, segmentation comprised at some point of this analysis, additionally foremost the players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to boom their footprints on this marketplace in order to sustain in long term, moreover to the existing the clean perspective of Nanomedicine Market.

Global nanomedicine market is registering a healthy CAGR of 15.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing number of applications and wide acceptance of the product globally.

Market Definition:

Nanomedicine refers to a branch of medicine that uses the tools and applications of nanotechnology for the treatment of various diseases by involving use of nanoparticles to enhance the action of drugs in the treatment.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Abbott, Invitae Corporation, General Electric Company, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., NanoSphere Health Sciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Nanobiotix, Sanofi, UCB S.A., Ablynx among others.

Geologically, Nanomedicine Market report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Exicure, co-founder Chad A. Mirkin has discovered and developed spherical nucleic acids which will allow the harmless delivery of nucleic acid therapeutics into tissues and cells.

In May 2019, Nicoya, a nanotech company which specializes in the development of a surface plasmon resonance receives USD 2.57 Million funding from FedDev Ontario which will help Nicoya to enhance its operations and accelerate growth in the new markets.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

