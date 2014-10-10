GLOBAL SOY FOODS MARKET 2019 KEY COUNTRY ANALYSIS, INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST 2025
Soy products are made of soybean. They are a substitute for dairy-based milk and milk products such as cheese, flavored milk, yogurt, and spreads. Soy products act as a substitute for meat products and are best suited for vegan consumers. Soy processing needs the correct amount of moisture, temperature, and time, and correct processing helps in providing a pure soybean end-product. De-hulling soybeans renders a better-quality soy than non-dehulled soy.
During 2017, the whole soy foods segment accounted for the major shares of the soy foods market. The rising popularity of whole soy food products such as edamame, tofu, soy milk, and soy nuts will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
According to this market research report, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the maximum shares of the soy food market during 2017. Factors such as the growth of the organized retail sector and the availability of various soy-based brands and products, increase the preference of customers towards supermarkets and hypermarkets. Moreover, the increasing shelf space for alternative dairy brands and products and the growing manufacturer partnerships with distribution partners to sell their products in supermarkets, will also boost the sales of soy foods through this distribution channel.
In Global Soy Foods Market, the following companies are covered:
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill
Hain Celestial
DuPont
Eden Foods
WhiteWave Foods
Blue Diamond Growers
Dean Foods
Freedom Food Group
Northern Soy
Pacific Foods
SunOpta
Soy Foods Market Segment by Product Type:
Whole Soy Foods
Soy Oil
Other
Soy Foods Market Segment by Application:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Health Food Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Key Regions split in this report:
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Soy Foods status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Soy Foods manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the Soy Foods Market Size as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Major Points from Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: United States
Chapter Seven: European Union
Chapter Eight: China
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
