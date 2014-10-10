Rice Husk Ash Market report on the place offers explanatory expertise available on the market parts like dominating players, manufacturing, sales, intake, import and export, and the simplest improvement in the corporation size, deployment kind, inside, segmentation comprised at some point of this analysis, additionally foremost the players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to boom their footprints on this marketplace in order to sustain in long term, moreover to the existing the clean perspective of Rice Husk Ash Market.

Global rice husk ash market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.4 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition:

Rice husk ash (RHA) is generated from husk and is green in colour. These carbon neutral products are mostly used in the form of fuel for power generation and for processing of paddy in the boilers. There is a growing demand for rice husk ash in rubber industries, ceramics & refractory, steel industry, building & construction which are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Usher Agro Ltd, KRBL Ltd., Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd., JASORIYA RICE MILL, The Agrilectric Companies, Viet Delta Co., Ltd., J.M. Biotech, Kothari Petrochemicals, Gia Gia Nguyen Co., Ltd., A.Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill, and many more.

Geologically, Rice Husk Ash Market report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2015, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has signed an agreement with Oil Industry and Yihai Food, in China, for supplying silica that are derived from rice husk ash. The derived silica will be used for the manufacturing of consumer tire in Goodyear’s factory of Pulandian, China. The agreement will help the company in fulfilling the growing demands of Chinese customers

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Detailed Overview of Rice Husk Ash Market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Rice Husk Ash Market?

SWOT Analysis of each key Players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

