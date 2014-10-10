Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED market research report forecasts the innovative applications of the product market on the basis of several estimations. This market analysis report encompasses the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users. Also, the industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile. The Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED report explains the growing popularity of the market competition by leading manufacturers or players, with sales volume, revenue (Million USD), price (USD/Unit), and market share for every individual manufacturer or player.

Global chip scale package (CSP) LED market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2909.43 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various benefits associated with the product such as wide beam angle, high density in packages along with small form factor.

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market By Application (BLU, General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Flash Lighting, Others), Power Range (Low & Mid-Power, High-Power), End-User (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market

Chip scale package (CSP) light emitting diode (LED) is a type of integrated circuit structure providing illumination by equipping the circuit package with an LED light. These packages are less than 20% of the size of an LED chip and are revolutionary technologies helping reduce the requirement of additional components for manufacturing of these packages.

Top Key Players:

Lumileds Holding B.V.;

OSRAM GmbH;

SAMSUNG;

Semiconductor Co., Ltd.;

LG INNOTEK;

NICHIA CORPORATION;

Cree, Inc.;

Genesis Photonics Inc.;

SEMILEDS CORPORATION;

Lumens Co., Ltd.;

Lextar Electronics Corporation;

Shenzhen MTC;

Unistars;

Plessey;

ShenZhen Dpower Opto-electronic Co.,Ltd;

Hongli Zhihui Group Co.,LTD.;

Bridgelux, Inc.;

ProLight Opto Technology Corporation;

EVERLIGHT

among others.

Market Drivers:

Lower cost as compared to other forms of LED packages due to their reduced cost of packaging; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Reduce resistance against thermal energy along with consistent current spread in these products also acts as a market driver

Increasing areas of application with growing industries worldwide is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing prevalence of market players present across the various geographical regions of the world helping expand the market share will also drive the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding high pressure on LED foundries; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of applications in economical options resulting in application for premium product range will also restrict the market growth

Large levels of wastage of thermal energy; this factor is expected acts as a market restraint

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, OSRAM GmbH announced that their subsidiary OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH displayed the prototype of “Oslon Pure 1010” during the “Light+Building” exhibiting held in Frankfurt, Germany. The prototype was sized at 1mm * 1mm and has been designed for use in spotlights used in retail lighting. The scalability of this CSP LED package has been produced for flexibility of individual lighting options

In January 2018, LG INNOTEK announced that they had successfully developed an advanced flip chip LED package capable of operating on a high efficiency and high luminous flux and performance characteristics even after undergoing the soldering process generally involving temperatures of up to 3000C. The package has been developed by enhancing the structure of the package internally having a specialised production process and innovating the mounting technology

Market Segmentations:

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market is segmented on the basis of

Application

Power Range

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Application

Backlighting Unit (BLU)

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Flash Lighting

Others

By Power Range

Low & Mid-Power

High-Power

By End-User

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market

Global chip scale package (CSP) LED market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chip scale package (CSP) LED market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

