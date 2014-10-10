Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market By Specialty (Microbiology Testing , Clinical Chemistry Testing, Hematology Testing, Immunology Testing, Cytology Testing, Genetic Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing) , Provider (Independent & Reference Laboratories, Hospital-Based Laboratories, Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Global clinical laboratory services market is projecting an estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be improvements in clinical diagnostic methods and increasing need for early and precise disease diagnosis.

Market Definition: Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Clinical laboratory provides several laboratory procedures including treatment, diagnosis, management of patients and other services. It is an integral part of healthcare as it helps physicians and healthcare professionals to perform right test at right time. Further, clinical laboratory supports healthcare professionals by providing exact information including identification of cause of infection, monitoring of effects of therapeutic drugs, determination of effective antibiotic therapy and others

Market Drivers

Rising infectious diseases worldwide is driving the growth of the market

Advancement in clinical diagnostic methods may act as a catalyst for the market growth

Development in database management tools and wide acceptance of point-of-care (PoC) testing solutions is a driver for this market

Increasing research funding and public and private investments is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and certified professionals may act as restraint to this market

Strict policies imposed by the governments across the globe may hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Boyce & Bynum Pathology Laboratories (BBPL) made an agreement to transfer its clinical laboratory services business segment to the Quest Diagnostics. BBPL is looking forward to be the supplier of pathology products to Quest Diagnostics. With this agreement, Quest Diagnostics aimed to expand its clinical laboratory and pathology services for their patients. This acquisition will help Quest Diagnostics to provide access of their expanded network to their patients

In February 2019, AKESOgen and RenalytixAI have a joint venture partnership for the expansion of pharma services and testing capacity. The companies are going to deliver their products under the name RENX AI Labs, LLC. By this partnership, RenalytixAI is planning to expand its research and clinical diagnostic business segment. RENX AI Labs will provide the direct services to health systems and pharmaceutical companies in order to cover the market in all regions in United States

Competitive Analysis:

Global clinical laboratory services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical laboratory services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global clinical laboratory services market are Life Labs, amedes Holding GmbH, Cerba Healthcare, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, Sonic Healthcare, BioReference Laboratories, Abbott, Genomic Health, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc., and ACM Global Laboratories among others.

Research Methodology: Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

