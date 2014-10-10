Mart Research new study, Global Big Data Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

Big Data originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

Get a Sample Copy of Global Big Data Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7365

Amid the proliferation of real-time data from sources such as mobile devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data has found a host of vertical market applications, ranging from fraud detection to scientific R&D.

Despite challenges relating to privacy concerns and organizational resistance, Big Data investments continue to gain momentum throughout the globe. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments will account for over $65 Billion in 2018 alone. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the next three years.

The Big Data Market: 2018 – 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the Big Data ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, vertical market opportunities and use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies on Big Data analytics, vendor profiles, market share and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 14 vertical markets, 6 regions and 35 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Mart Research?

Buy Big Data Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7365/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Contents

The Big Data Networks Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

Chapter One: Introduction

Chapter Two: An Overview of Big Data

Chapter Three: Big Data Analytics

Chapter Four: Big Data in Automotive, Aerospace & Transportation

Chapter Five: Big Data in Banking & Securities

Chapter Six: Big Data in Defense & Intelligence

Chapter Seven: Big Data in Education

Chapter Eight: Big Data in Healthcare & Pharma

Chapter Nine: Big Data in Smart Cities & Intelligent Buildings

Chapter Ten: Big Data in Insurance

Chapter Eleven: Big Data in Manufacturing & Natural Resources

Chapter Twelve: Big Data in Web, Media & Entertainment

Chapter Thirteen: Big Data in Public Safety & Homeland Security

Chapter Fourteen: Big Data in Public Services

Chapter Fifteen: Big Data in Retail, Wholesale & Hospitality

Chapter Sixteen: Big Data in Telecommunications

Chapter Seventeen: Big Data in Utilities & Energy

Chapter Eighteen: Future Roadmap & Value Chain

Chapter Nineteen: Standardization & Regulatory Initiatives

Chapter Twenty: Market Sizing & Forecasts

Chapter Twenty One: Vendor Landscape

Chapter Twenty Two: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

Get Inquiry before buy this Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/3/7365 List of Tables & Figures

Figure 1: Hadoop Architecture

Figure 2: Reactive vs. Proactive Analytics

Figure 3: Big Data Future Roadmap: 2018 – 2030

Figure 4: Big Data Value Chain

Figure 5: Key Aspects of Big Data Standardization

Figure 6: Global Big Data Revenue: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 7: Global Big Data Revenue by Submarket: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 8: Global Big Data Storage and Compute Infrastructure Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 9: Global Big Data Networking Infrastructure Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 10: Global Big Data Hadoop & Infrastructure Software Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 11: Global Big Data SQL Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 12: Global Big Data NoSQL Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 13: Global Big Data Analytic Platforms & Applications Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 14: Global Big Data Cloud Platforms Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 15: Global Big Data Professional Services Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 16: Global Big Data Revenue by Vertical Market: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

Figure 17: Global Big Data Revenue in the Automotive, Aerospace & Transportation Sector: 2018 – 2030 ($ Million)

………

A bout us: Research is and will always be the key to success and growth for any industry. Most organizations invest a major chunk of their resources viz. time, money and manpower in research to achieve new breakthroughs in their businesses. The outcome might not always be as expected thereby arising the need for precise, factual and high-quality data backing your research. This is where MART RESEARCH steps in and caters its expertise in the domain of market research reports to industries across varied sectors.