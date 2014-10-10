Mart Research new study, Global Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

The global Point-of-Care Breathalyzers market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Point-of-Care Breathalyzers by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Chemical Reaction Breathalyzers

Fuel-Cell Technology Breathalyzers

Infrared Spectroscopy Breathalyzers

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Dr Gerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Intoximeters,

Lion Laboratories Limited

Lifeloc Technologies

BACtrack

Quest Products

Alere

C4 Development

Andatech Private Limited

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

International and National Transport Systems

Rehabilitation Centres

Government and Private Offices

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care Settings

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Industry

1.2 Market Segment

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter 3 Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Chemical Reaction Breathalyzers

3.1.2 Fuel-Cell Technology Breathalyzers

3.1.3 Infrared Spectroscopy Breathalyzers

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

Chapter 4 Major Companies List

4.Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Dr Gerwerk AG & Co KGaA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Intoximeters, (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Lion Laboratories Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Lifeloc Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 BACtrack (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Quest Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Alere (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 C4 Development (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Andatech Private Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Chapter 6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in International and National Transport Systems

6.1.2 Demand in Rehabilitation Centres

6.1.3 Demand in Government and Private Offices

6.1.4 Demand in Diagnostic Centers

6.1.5 Demand in Home Care Settings

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

Chapter 7 Region Operation

Chapter 8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Chapter 9 Research Conclusion

List of Tables & Figures

Table Upstream Segment of Point-of-Care Breathalyzers

Table Application Segment of Point-of-Care Breathalyzers

Table Global Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Market 2013-2024, by Application, in USD Million

Table Major Company List of Chemical Reaction Breathalyzers

Table Major Company List of Fuel-Cell Technology Breathalyzers

Table Major Company List of Infrared Spectroscopy Breathalyzers

Table Global Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Market 2013-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Market 2013-2018, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in Volume

Table Dr Gerwerk AG & Co KGaA Overview List

Table Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Business Operation of Dr Gerwerk AG & Co KGaA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Intoximeters, Overview List

Table Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Business Operation of Intoximeters, (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Lion Laboratories Limited Overview List

Table Point-of-Care Breathalyzers Business Operation of Lion Laboratories Limited (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

……

