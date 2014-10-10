Wearable Technology Market 2019: Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Global Growth Opportunities, Potential, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2030
Mart Research new study, Global Wearable Technology Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.
While wearable technology has been utilized in vertical sectors such as the military and healthcare industries for many years, ongoing advances have triggered a major resurgence of the concept, particularly among the consumer community. Key enabling technologies including low cost sensors, wireless connectivity, active materials and energy have converged to make wearable technology mainstream.
With the continued miniaturization of enabling technologies, wearable devices have hit the mass market in a diverse variety of form factors ranging from smart watches and fitness trackers to smart glasses to hearable.
Driven by the ability to interconnect with key modern trends of healthcare, fitness, messaging and socialization, the wearable technology ecosystem is attracting significant levels of interest. Companies as varied as smartphone OEMs, mobile operators, health insurers and retailers are circling the ecosystem alongside tiny startups, all vying for a stake.
Mart Research estimates that wearable device shipments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, wearable devices will represent a market worth $45 Billion with over 250 Million annual unit shipments.
The Wearable Technology Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the wearable technology ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, consumer and enterprise applications, key trends, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, vendor market share and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for wearable device shipments and revenue from 2018 through to 2030. The forecasts cover 9 device form factor submarkets, 7 vertical markets, 6 regions and 73 countries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?
- What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest market share?
Some Points from Table of Contents
The Wearable Technology Networks Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts
Chapter One: Introduction
Chapter Two: An Overview of Wearable Technology
Chapter Three: Vertical Opportunities & Use Cases
Chapter Four: Industry Roadmap & Value Chain
Chapter Five: Market Sizing & Forecasts
Chapter Six: Key Ecosystem Players
Chapter Seven: Conclusion, Key Trends & Strategic Recommendations
