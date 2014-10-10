The global online course provider market research report assesses market scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country-level the current status and future market prospects. The market is segmented by application, type of provider, and region.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global online education industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the online course provider industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Get more insights at: Global Online Course Provider Market 2019-2025

The global Online course provider market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players targets to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

In the application segment, the revenue for the education segment is expected to reach almost USD 985 million in 2025, with a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Factors such as huge number of courses to select, ease of accessibility and opportunity to gain certifications from credible universities have created a boom in this market will continue to do so in the future.

In the Corporate segment, the companies with employees less than 1,500 are considered under SMEs in this study. SMEs are anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.5% under the ‘corporates’ segment, owing to the growing awareness of training and educating employees among the employers.

The North America region accounts for nearly 50% of the total online course providers market. The education system in the USA is growing rapidly with greater technological maturity trend in the learning technologies sector. Organizations have started to adopt learning technologies that are not limited internal training purposes in North America. Most of the global market players are based in the USA and generate the highest amount of revenue in this region.

Browse more detail information at:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/online-course-provider-market

The leading companies operating in online course market are Pluralsight, Udemy, Coursera, Edx, Codeacademy, Datacamp, Skillsoft, Khan Academy, Udacity, FutureLearn, and Lynda.com (Linkedin Learning).

Segment Overview of Global Online course provider Market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Education

Corporates Large Enterprises SMEs



Provider Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Content

Service

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

What does the report include?

The study on the global online course provider market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and vendor analysis.

The study covers the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segment such as application, and provider.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Enquire Before Buying the report at:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/923

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199 / +91 9665341414