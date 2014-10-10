With the rising concern over environmental degradation due to several human-controlled activities such as industrialization, housing construction and waste disposal among several others, environmental regulations in the UK are becoming stringent and complex with time. To initiate a new construction or an industrial project, a large number of guidelines need to be followed, failure of which results in legal hassles and other issues. This has led to the rise of environmental consulting (EC) services across the globe. The environmental consulting (EC) services market across the European countries is significantly more developed than the rest of the world owing to the presence of a stringent EU policy framework, which has been in place for a few decades.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/404?utm_source=Pranali

A publication on the “UK Environmental Consulting Services Market Size 2017 By Service type (Compliance, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) & Sustainability, Environmental Management Services (Air Pollution, Ecological And Landscape Services, Management & Compliance Service, Environmental Noise & Vibrations, Waste Management, Water Quality) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” was revealed by Adroit Market Research today. The publication covers the revenue for the UK environmental consulting (EC) services market for a period ranging between 2013 to 2025. The UK environmental consulting (EC) market report also includes qualitative insights such as the regulatory framework, drivers, restraints and value chain. The report covers key aspects including trends and developments of the environmental consulting service industry in the UK.

The UK is among the top countries for environmental consulting services across the globe owing to strict regulatory processes. The UK environmental consulting market witnessed a positive growth over the past few years owing to escalated growth in residential construction and transportation infrastructure across the country. However, the market is projected to witness sluggish growth over the coming years owing to BREXIT. The UK environmental consulting services market is projected to be valued at USD 2.52 billion by 2025.

The environmental consulting (EC) services market is broadly categorized into environmental compliance, impact assessment & sustainability and management services. Environmental management services have been gaining significant prominence owing to increasing concerns over pollution management for natural resources. Solid waste management and land remediation are some of the key concerns that are prioritized by the government. Environmental management services are projected to witness a steady CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/uk-environmental-consulting-services-market?utm_source=Pranali

The UK environmental consulting market currently is a fragmented market with the presence of a large number of regional players. Aecom, RPS Group, CH2M, Environmental Resources Management, Arcadis, Arup, Ramboll and WSP are some of the key players in the UK environmental consulting service market. In order to provide the widest range of service and maximize the consumer base, the top players are focused on mergers & acquisitions. In April 2014, RPS group acquired Clear Environmental Consultants Ltd, a UK based consulting firm providing consulting services primarily to the water industry.

Key segments of the UK environmental consulting services market

Service Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Million)

Compliance

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) & Sustainability

Environmental management services

Air pollution

Ecological and landscape services

Management & compliance service

Environmental noise & vibrations

Waste management

Water quality

Other services

Who should buy this report?

This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the UK environmental consulting services industry, who want an in-depth insight into the developments in the environmental consulting service industry. The report will benefit:

Environmental consulting companies and independent consultants that are engaged in providing several environmental consulting service

Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to environmental consulting service market

Venture capitalist looking into investing capital in the industry

Government organizations, regulatory bodies, policymakers and organizations looking for enhancing their policies and services pertaining to environmental consulting

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/404

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com