The US residential fully automatic washing machine market volume is expected to reach 11.6 million units by 2025. Factors that are driving the market are technological advancements such as wrinkle control cycle and internal heater in new washing machines that are being produced, growing households as people are migrating from abroad in search of jobs, education and live a luxury lifestyle. Busy lifestyle is one of the major factor due to which the demand for market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/30

A study titled “U.S. Residential Fully Automatic Washing Machine Market” was launched by Adroit Market Research in November 2018: the market is segmented by product type (Front Load and Top Load), By Region (Northeast, Midwest, West and South) and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers US residential fully automatic washing machine market value and volume for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The residential washing machine market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers and restraints.

Established companies such as Whirlpool, LG, Samsung and Haier are launching new products at regular intervals to sustain in the residential washing machine market as the competition is very high among them. Moreover, due to the recommendations made by the United States Trade Representative the US government has imposed tariffs on imported washing machines. This has impacted the sales of foreign players such as LG and Samsung while increasing the market share of domestic players such as Whirlpool and Maytag. Thus increasing the demand for US residential fully automatic washing machine market.

The south region has dominated the U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market owing to increase in population. As majority of people live in this zone the demand for home appliances such as oven, fridge, washing machine and coffee maker is growing further. Moreover, Washington, D.C. is the capital of United States of America where the majority of market demand is present. The south zone also include Delaware, Florida, Virginia, Texas, Georgia and others states.

The U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market volume is dominated by front load model which occupied 73.4% share in 2017. As front load washing machines are more efficient compared to top load. The front load residential washing machines also uses less amount of detergent, water, and energy due to which the demand for this type is expected to grow in the coming years.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/us-residential-fully-automatic-washing-machine-market

The U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market is consolidated as of 2017. Whirlpool and its associated brands and subsidiaries that includes Maytag and Amana Corporation occupy major share of the overall United States market. As a strategic step the established players are starting their own production facility to overcome the high import duties that are imposed by domestic administrations to increase share of local players. For instance, in January 2018, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has begun its production of washing machines in its new plant located at Newberry, South Carolina, US.

The top players and its subsidiaries in the US residential fully automatic washing machine market are Whirlpool, Haier, Speed Queen, Amana Corporation, Hotpoint, Kenmore, Maytag, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, and Electrolux.

Key segments of the U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Thousand Units)

Front Load

Top Load

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Thousand Units)

Northeast

Midwest

West

South

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

2.1.2 Research Programs/Design

2.1.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Assumptions:

2.4 List of Data Sources

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key trends

3.2.1 Market drivers

3.2.2 Market restraints

3.2.3 Market opportunities

Chapter 4 U.S. Residential Fully Automatic Washing Machine Market Overview, By Product

4.1 U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market share, by Product, 2017 & 2025

4.2 Front load

4.2.1 U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market, by front load, 2015-2025

4.3 Top Loadl

4.3.1 U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market, by top load, 2015-2025

Chapter 5 U.S. Residential Fully Automatic Washing Machine Market Overview, By Region

5.1 U.S. residential fully automatic washing machine market share, by region, 2017 & 2025

5.2 Northeast

5.2.1 Northeast residential fully automatic washing machine market, 2015-2025

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/30

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com