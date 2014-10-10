This Monoethylene Glycol Market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and an utmost success. This market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. Monoethylene Glycol Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Monoethylene Glycol Market research report gives you maximum benefits to grow your business.

Market Analysis: Global Monoethylene Glycol Market

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 25.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased usage of monoethylene glycol from a various number of segments of the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Monoethylene Glycol Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the monoethylene glycol market are SABIC, MEGlobal B.V., Royal Dutch Shell, Braskem, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Formosa Plastics Corporation, DowDuPont, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petrochemical Corporation, BASF SE, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Sibur, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, INEOS, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, India Glycols Limited, Indorama Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant, LG Chem, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

Market Definition: Global Monoethylene Glycol Market

Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is an organic chemical compound, and is formulated through a number of methods whether industrial or biologically. It is very highly applied in production of antifreeze and polyethylene terephthalate. It can be described as an odourless, transparent, and sweet in taste highly toxic liquid.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand from the various applications in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements and developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Toxicity of monoethylene glycol if ingested is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerable raw material prices and high costs associated with production of monoethylene glycol is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Monoethylene Glycol Market

By Technology Naphtha-Based Coal & Natural Gas-Based Oxalate/UBE Technology Eastman-Jm Davy’s MEG Technology Methane-to-Olefins (MTO) Technology

Bio-Based Bio-Ethanol Production Sucrose Starchy Biomass Lignocellulose Bio-Ethylene Production

By Application Fiber Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottle Food Packaging Other Packaging Applications Film Antifreeze & Coolant Others Industrial Applications Chemical Intermediate Humectant Natural Gas Transportation

By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Braskem and Haldor Topsoe A/S, collaborated to develop an innovative method for the production of monoethylene glycol (MEG) through sugar. The collaboration involved for the construction of a manufacturing plant in Denmark, with the operation expected to begin by 2019.

In July 2015, Liquid Light announced collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company for the development of monoethylene glycol with the help of carbon dioxide.

Competitive Analysis: Global Monoethylene Glycol Market

Global monoethylene glycol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of monoethylene glycol market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

