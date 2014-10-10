This Protective Fabric Market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and an utmost success. This market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. Protective Fabric Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Protective Fabric Market research report gives you maximum benefits to grow your business.

Market Analysis: Global Protective Fabric Market

Global Protective Fabric Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing applications of protective fabric in a number of industries.

Market Definition: Global Protective Fabric Market

Protective fabric is protective and technical textiles whose main objective is to protect against adverse environmental conditions, and mechanical resistance. These fabrics are built for professionals that tackle life-threatening conditions on a daily-basis, like firefighters, law & military enforcement among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns about the safety of workers and other personnel are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand from a number of applications from various regions is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of these fabrics is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

High research and innovations cost for the innovations required is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Protective Fabric Market

By Raw Material Aramid Polybenzimidazole (PBI) Polyamide Cotton Fibers Polyolefin Polyesters Others

By Type Fire & Heat-Resistant Chemical Resistant Ultra-Violet (UV) Resistant Ballistic & Mechanical Resistant Cold Resistant

By End-Use Building & Construction Firefighting Oil & Gas Healthcare Law Enforcement & Military Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Protective Fabric Market

the global protective fabric market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protective fabric market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Protective Fabric Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the protective fabric market are TEIJIN LIMITED, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., DowDuPont, 3M, Lorica International, Milliken & Company, Lakeland, Cetriko S.L., Glen Raven Inc., KLOPMAN INTERNATIONAL, Kolon Industries Inc., Shawmut Corporation, CS Hyde Company, Tex Tech Industries, FABRI-TECH COMPONENTS Inc., Mauritzon Inc., William J. Dixon Company Inc., Burlington Safety Lab Inc., APEX MILLS, Jason Mills LLC, Swift Textile Metalizing LLC, and Hi-Tech Products Inc.

Research Methodology: Global Protective Fabric Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

