Market Analysis: Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Market

The Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Market is expected to reach USD 1102. 91 million by 2025, from USD 256.50 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Market

The key players operating in the global biocompatible 3D printing market are –

3D Systems, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Concept Laser GmbH

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

The other players in the market are Renishaw plc, Formlabs, Inc., ENVISIONTEC, INC., 3D COMPOSITES, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., ADVANCED SOLUTIONS, INC., Apium Additive Technologies GmbH, Arcam AB, BIOINK SOLUTIONS,INC., CELLINK AB, DETAX Ettlingen, Elix Polymers SLU, Höganäs AB, Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., 3DPrintingBusiness.Directory, and POLY-MED INC. among others.

Market Definition: Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Market

Bio compatible 3D printing is used to produce various biomedical devices of complex structure with the anatomical data of patients. 3D printing has evolved today to create unique devices and various medical engineering devices and equipments. Recent years have seen various approaches and advances in 3D printing related to tissue engineering. With the rise in the living standards of people and awareness about healthcare among them, technologies have evolved leading to efficient implants and surgeries. The market is set to witness a huge growth in the coming years.

FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has laid down the guidelines for additive manufacturing of medical devices. The guidelines are a plus sign for the biocompatible 3D printing as it favours bio compatibility.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of bio printing organs and the related 3D printing technology.

Adoption of 3D printing in medical application and its efficiency in production time.

Increasing concerns from government over 3D printing and an excessive spent in R&D.

Market Restraint:

High costs of raw materials involved.

Stringent compliance laws and developing FDA compliant printing materials.

Segmentation: Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Market

By Type

Polymer

Metal

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Others

By Application

Implants & Prosthesis

Prototyping & Surgical Guides

Tissue Engineering

Hearing Aids

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis: Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Market

The global biocompatible 3D printing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In August, 2018, 3D Systems, Inc. and Georg Fischer AG ventured a partnership to enhance the production of metal parts. This is a redefining movement in the manufacturing industry. This venture will enable both the companies with efficient production and reduce the overall cost of their operation.

The report includes market shares of biocompatible 3D printing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global biocompatible 3D printing market

Analyse and forecast biocompatible 3D printing market on the basis of type, form and application.

Trends of key regional and country level markets for type, form and application.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

