Market Analysis: Global Antifreeze Proteins Market

The Global Antifreeze Proteins Market is expected to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Antifreeze Proteins Market

The antifreeze proteins is an ice structural protein which belongs to a class of polypeptides and produced from plants, fungi, bacteria and vertebrates that allow them to survive in the subzero environments. The solid anti-freeze proteins which are in powder form are applicable in cosmetics, medical applications and frozen food products and provide ease of transportation and enhance store ability. Nowadays, the fish antifreeze proteins are mostly used in organ transplants, vaccinations, cosmetics such as antiaging creams and food products such as ice creams and frozen desserts.

In July 2013, according to global antifreeze proteins market, it is observed that glycoprotein protects fish tissue from extreme cold.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of liquid form antifreeze protein solution for frozen food applications.

Rising demand in biotechnology and medical applications.

Research and development took place to increase the demand in cryosurgery.

Heavy requirements for storability and transportation purposes.

High cost of production and research & development expenditure.

Market Segmentation: Global Antifreeze Proteins Market

The global antifreeze proteins market is segmented based on market type, formulation, end-use, source and geographical segments.

Based on Market Type Type I, Type II, Antifreeze Glycoprotein, Others

Formulation Solid Liquid

End-Use Medical Cosmetics Food Others (Agriculture, material science, petroleum, climate control, and artificial snow production)

Source Fish Plant Insects Others (Diatoms, fungi, and bacteria)

Based on geography, the global antifreeze proteins market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Antifreeze Proteins Market

The global antifreeze proteins market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

In 2009, Unilever introduced the novel foods for ice cream that helped to reduce fat content and improve stability.

Major Market Competitors: Global Antifreeze Proteins Market

Some of the major players in global antifreeze proteins market are Unilever, Kaneka Corporation, SIRONA BIOCHEM, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., Protokinetix Inc. , Fuzhou Hedao Trade Co., Ltd. , Shenzhen Nice Beauty Equipment Co., Ltd., INDO GULF COMPANY, Beijing Huacheng Jinke Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd., GAIN EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED, and many mores.

Research Methodology: Global Antifreeze Proteins Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

