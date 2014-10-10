This Corporate Wellness Market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and an utmost success. This market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. Corporate Wellness Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Corporate Wellness Market research report gives you maximum benefits to grow your business.

With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Corporate Wellness Market report helps businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. The data and the information regarding ICT industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals etc. and were checked and validated by the market experts. Corporate Wellness Market report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. This is the most relevant, unique, fair and creditable global market research report which suits your business needs.

Get Sample Analysis of Global Market Information: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-corporate-wellness-market

Market Analysis: Global Corporate Wellness Market

The Global Corporate Wellness Market is expected to reach USD 84.67 billion by 2025, from USD 50.20 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Corporate Wellness Market

It is necessary for all to be healthy. People now are cutting down their sugar levels, trying to go to gym, trying to do proper exercise and also trying to quit their bad habits of smocking. Corporate wellness programs are intended to provision and encourage a complete method for the employee wellbeing by making an organizational culture of health. There are workplace wellness programs that are conducted by the firms for health benefits. These programs help in enhancing the employees productivity and reduces the overall operational cost. These programs help the employees to adopt a healthier life style. The organizations like spas and wellness centers gives training individually or in group settings, which helps the firms for longer benefits. Corporate wellness has been evolving in the last few years due to economic transformation and the evolving nature of work. There are number of benefits that can be provided by the corporate wellness activities reduced healthcare costs, reduced absenteeism, reduced stress, increased productivity and increased morale.

In 2018, JLT (Australia) acquired MOOLA, a digital saving and investment service Company which empower individuals with better performance regarding improved emotional, financial and physical wellness.

In 2009, Sodexo introduces a corporate wellness offer that including marketing, designing, managing programs and services, that are aligned with Sodexo’s core value which recognized in “Better Tomorrow Plan”.

Major Market Drivers And Restraints:

Increase in adoption of newly introduced corporate wellness plans for fitness, weight management and nutrition.

Growing awareness about corporate wellness programs

Rise in expenditure on health care

Lack of availability for corporate wellness services

Low penetration of health care facilities

Want Full Report? Enquire Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-corporate-wellness-market

Market Segmentation: Global Corporate Wellness Market

The global corporate wellness market is segmented based on service, and geographical segments.

Based onservice type, the market is segmented into weight management, Health Risk Assessments (HRAs), health screening, nutrition, fitness, smoking cessation, other services, vaccinations, stress management, diabetes management.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Corporate Wellness Market

The global corporate wellness market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of corporate wellness market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016, United Healthcare partnership with Qualcomm to launch new wellness programs which links with health solutions to employees and consumers and provides the wearable devices, home diagnostics test.

Get TOC of Full Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-corporate-wellness-market

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Corporate Wellness Market

Some of the major players operating in the global corporate wellness market are Optum, Inc. (United Health Group), Sodexo, JLT Australia (RecovreGroup), Trotter Wellness, ProvantHealth (Hooper Holmes, Inc.), BupaWellness Pty Ltd (BupaGroup), FitLinxx, Corporate Wellness Solutions, SOL Wellness, ComPsych Corporation, ConneXions Asia, CC Group, Truworth Wellness, EXOS, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Central Corporate Wellness, TruworthWellness, CXA Group Pte.Limited, Marino Wellness , Wellness Corporate Solutions , Premise Health , TotalWellness and SOL are among the others.

Research Methodology: Global Corporate Wellness Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

To Know More : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-corporate-wellness-market

About Us

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

https://databridgemarketresearch.com