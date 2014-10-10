This Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and an utmost success. This market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market research report gives you maximum benefits to grow your business.

Market Analysis: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

The global selective laser sintering equipment market is expected to reach USD 1413.4 million by 2025 from USD 276.9 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

The selective laser sintering equipment is an additive manufacturing technology which is equipped with laser to sinter powdered plastic material into a 3D model based in solid structure. It uses a high-energy laser beam to fuse particle granules directly into complex. It is a thermal energy which selectively fuses region of a powder bed. The two important common powder beds are plastic bed- commonly known as SLS and metal based- commonly known as DMLS (Direct metal laser sintering). Moreover, selective laser sintering equipment is used in 3D printing technologies which enhances and prevents the design from collapsing during production, manufacturing for aerospace hardware, electronics, packaging, connectors and homeland security.

In 2015, 3D Systems and Philips Corporation launched a 3D design to print product for U.S. General Service administration, which is beneficial for inventory controls, cloud based manufacturing services and sustainability.

In 2016, EOS GmbH launched a direct metal laser sintering which is highly applicable in industrial systems and power generation technologies.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for healthcare and medical devices.

Growing demand of 3D equipment’s in robot building.

Research and development took place to improve the prototypes for GPS products.

The growth is suppressed due to complex applications and high risk associated with SLS equipment’s.

Distortion due to lack of standard process controls and difficulties in using SLS printing software.

Market Segmentation: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

The market is based on material, application, industry, and geographical segments.

Based on material, the market is segmented into metal and nylon.

Based on application, the market is segmented into tooling, heavy equipment & machinery, and robotics.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into consumer goods, automotive, medical devices.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

The global selective laser sintering equipment market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of selective laser sintering equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016, Farsoon Technologies and LSS (Laser sintering specialist) combined to manufacture 403P series plastic laser sintering system, which is used for stereo lithography.

Key Players: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

The renowned players in global selective laser sintering equipment market 3D Systems, Inc., EOS GmbH, Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Technologies, Formlabs, Inc., Sinterit sp. z o.o., Renishaw plc., Sintratec, Sharebot srl, Natural Robotics, Ricoh India Ltd., ZRapidTech, Aerosint, XYZprinting, Inc., Dynamic tools Pvt. Ltd. , Aspect Inc, Red Rock SLS, Proto3000, 3Dnatives, SLM Solutions, Arcam, TRUMPF, DMG MORI CO., LTD., Xact Metal, Inc., Optomec, Sciaky Inc. and many more.

Research Methodology: Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

