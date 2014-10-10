This Stadium Lighting Market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and an utmost success. This market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. Stadium Lighting Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Stadium Lighting Market research report gives you maximum benefits to grow your business.

Market Analysis: Global Stadium Lighting Market

The global stadium lighting market is expected to reach USD 703.2 million by 2025 from USD 391.7 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Stadium Lighting Market

The Stadium Lighting are mostly LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) which emits a flood lights ranging from 100 to 5,000 watts and 15,000 to 7,50,000 lumens. This technology is highly preferred because players react quickly to the small fast moving balls and these LEDs have the potential to withstand in thunderstorms, and different weather conditions. Its application is overseen in both indoor and outdoor section. It is used in cricket, football, hockey, rugby stadiums, high definition T.V. and ultra-slow motion technologies, parking slot and walkways areas. The increasing demands in various sports events like FIFA Football world cup, cricket world cup etc.

In 2015, Musco’s LED lighting solution provides LEDs to Arsenal football club, under which they played a football match against Liverpool.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in different sports events, which are played under stadium lights.

Growing demand of LEDs diodes in stadium lights due to weather compatibility.

Research and development took place to improve the Floodlights which is 365 degree movable.

The growth is suppressed due to high risk associated with health situation.

Distortion due to lack of standard process controls and difficulties in using sensor printing software.

Market Segmentation: Global Stadium Lighting Market

The market is based on light source, offering, solution set-up, installation type and geographical segments.

Based on light source, the market is segmented into LED, HID, HPS and Induction.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into lamps & luminaires, control systems, and services.

Based on solution set-up, the market is segmented into indoor, outdoor.

Based on installation type, the market is segmented into new, retrofit.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Stadium Lighting Market

The global stadium lighting market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of stadium lighting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2016, LG Electronics and Nissan stadium partnership to manufactured stadium LED sports lighting, which is enhanced with embedded sensors and Zigbee wireless communications.

Key Players: Global Stadium Lighting Market

The renowned players in Global Stadium Lighting Market are OSRAM GmbH , Wipro Consumer Lighting , EVEREADY , Moser Baer Solar Limited, Surya, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Musco Sports Lighting, LLC., Eaton., Cree, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Hubbell., LG Electronics., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Panasonic, KCL Engineering, Ramus Illumination Pty Ltd., Valmont Industries, Inc., Sportsbeams Lighting, Inc., Techline Sports Lighting, Jasstech, Qualite Sports Lighting, LLC, Nila, Inc. and many more.

Research Methodology: Global Stadium Lighting Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

