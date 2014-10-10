This Polyamide-imide Resin Market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and an utmost success. This market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. Polyamide-imide Resin Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Polyamide-imide Resin Market research report gives you maximum benefits to grow your business.

Market Analysis: Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market

Global polyamide-imide resin market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 896.83 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of substantial 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of polyamide- imide resin from various end- users is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market

Polyamide-imides can either be thermosetting or thermoplastics of brown or yellow color which have excellent thermal, mechanical and chemical resistant properties. They are widely used in the production of the magnet wires. Unfilled, glass filled, carbons filled are some of the most common types of polyamide- imides. Acid chloride route and diisocyanate route are the most common method which is used for the synthesize polyamide-imides. They are widely used in the industries like aerospace, electrical, oil and gas etc. They are widely used in the industries due to their wide applications.

Market Drivers:

Remarkable properties of the polyamide- imide is driving the growth of this market

Rising usage of polyamide- imide resin in aerospace industry is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Rising demand for polyamide- imides due to their wide applications.

Increasing usage of polyamide- imides in aerospace industry is another factor driving market.

Market Restraints:

High price of the polyamide- imide is restraining the growth of this market

Rising prevalence of hybrid polymers and composites is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market

By Type

Unfilled

Glass Filled

Carbon Filled

Others

By End- Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Oil& Gas

Others

By Product

Acid Chloride Route

Diisocyanate Route

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Parkway Products LLC announced that they have acquired Littlestar Plastics Inc so that they can strengthen their position in the aerospace industry. The main of the acquisition is to provide high quality and performance materials and will provide them material plastic solutions which will help them to meet the requirement of their customers.

In March 2017, Solvay announced the launch of their new Omnix LF-4050 and Omnix LF-4060 which are two high-performance polyamides. This new polyamides is designed for the permanent load or operating conditions where metal is still prevalent and can be widely used in industries like aerospace, automotive, packaging, plumbing, wire and cable, semiconductors etc.

Competitive Analysis: Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market

Global polyamide-imide resin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polyamide-imide resin market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in polyamide-imide resin market are Solvay, TOYOBO CO., LTD, Ensinger, Innotek Technology (China) Ltd., KERMEL, Axalta Coating Systems, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., FUJIFILM Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Drake Plastics, Mitsubishi Corporation, ELANTAS Europe Srl., Nanoshel LLC.

Research Methodology: Global Polyamide-imide Resin Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

