Market Analysis: Global Electroactive Polymers Market

The Global Electroactive Polymers Market is expected to reach USD 6,412 million by 2025, from USD 3,724 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Electroactive Polymers Market

Electroactive polymers are the most resourceful elastomers that can be stimulated by applying suitable external electric field. Advances in materials are applicable in developing electroactive polymers and recent cutting-edge discoveries in manufacturing processes have resulted in actuators being robust, efficient, and more functional. As a result, electroactive polymers find widespread demand from the automotive industry in making different products such as sensors and accelerometers. The growth of EAP transistors is estimated to simplify lightweight electronic circuitry and also holds the probable to replace conventional silicon semiconductor transistors, textiles and fabrics, electromagnetic interference, electrostatic discharge, antistatic packaging and plastics coated with electrostatic paints and forms the chief applications of the electroactive polymer.

In 2014, Parker Hannifin Corporation launched smart sensor, actuator product and service offering by using electroactive polymers.

In 2014, Danfoss launched large scale processing of dielectric electroactive polymers.

Market Drivers:

Raising demand of electroactive polymers in the sectors of robotics, energy harvesting, coatings, medicals, and smart fabrics.

Utilization of electroactive polymers for the improvement of ESD protection, EMI shielding, and actuator applications.

Due to easy availability of raw materials, the global companies and investor set up their production plants.

Market Restraint:

Due to environmental condition, the growth of electroactive polymers is restraining.

Government enforced stringent regulations on use of electroactive polymers.

Segmentation: Global Electroactive Polymers Market

By Market Type

Conductive Plastic,

Inherently Conductive Polymer

Inherently Dissipative Polymer

By Application-

Organic Light Emitting Diodes,

Capacitors,

Batteries,

Sensors,

Solar Cell,

Actuators,

Organic/plastic Transistors,

Textiles and Fabrics,

Electromagnetic Interference,

Antistatic Packaging,

Plastics Coated With Electrostatic Paints

Architecture

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape: Global Electroactive Polymers Market

The global electroactive polymers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global electroactive polymers market shares of global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, Parker Hannifin Corporation launched new solutions in sensing market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Electroactive Polymers Market

The key players operating in the global electroactive polymers market are –

3M

Covestro AG

Agfa-Gevaert Group.

The other players in the market are Cambridge Display Technology Limited , CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES , Danfoss, Heraeus Holding , Hyperion Catalysis International, The Lubrizol Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., NanoSonic Inc., NOVASENTIS, INC., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Polyone, RTP Company, Ras Labs, Inc, Rieke Metals, LLC, Solvay, EAMEX Corporation, ElastiSense, Environmental Robots Incorporated, Molecular Mechanisms LLC, NanoSonic, Inc. among other.

Research Methodology: Global Electroactive Polymers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global electroactive polymers market.

Analyze and forecast elastomeric foam market on the basis of market type and application.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product market type and application Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

