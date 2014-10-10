This Low Speed Vehicle Market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and an utmost success. This market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. Low Speed Vehicle Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Low Speed Vehicle Market research report gives you maximum benefits to grow your business.

The global low speed vehicle market is expected to reach USD 13.18 billion by 2025, from USD 8.93 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Low Speed Vehicle Market

The key players operating in the global low speed vehicle market are –

Polaris

Deere

Kubota

Club Car/Ingersoll Rand

Textron

The other players in the market are, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Ontario, American Sportworks, Bad Boy/Intimidator, ACG, Inc., JH Global Services, Inc., Farasis Energy, Inc., Bintelli Electric Vehicles, Ontario Drive & Gear Ltd., and many more.

Global Low Speed Vehicle Market By Power Output (<8 kW, 8 kW–15 kW, >15 kW), Propulsion (Diesel, Electric, Gasoline), LSV Type (Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles, Golf Carts, Industrial Utility Vehicles, Personnel Carriers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Low Speed Vehicle Market

Low speed vehicles is a class of 4 wheeler vehicles that have maximum capable speed of 40 km/h and minimum capable speed of 32 km/h that allow them to travel on public roads. These LSV have power output between 8 kW to 15 kW. LSV are available in three propulsion type namely diesel, electric and gasoline. There are various types of these LCVs which are available in the market namely commercial turf utility vehicles, golf carts, industrial utility vehicles and personnel carriers which are used for various purposes. The increasing urbanization in the developing countries all over the world, such as China, India and others is generating immense opportunities for the manufacturers of the low-speed vehicles to satisfy the emerging needs of the economic mobility infrastructure. Furthermore, increasing pressure from the government for reducing the emission of greenhouse gases will create the market for the low speed vehicles market.

Market drivers:

Large aging population to drive the demand for LSVs

Stringent emission regulations

Integrated mobility of LSVs

Market restraint:

LSV is available in minimal safety standards/equipment

Cost reduction & improved energy density of EV cells

Segmentation: Global Low Speed Vehicle Market

By Power Output

<8 kW

8 kW–15 kW

>15 kW

By Propulsion

Diesel

Electric

Gasoline

By LSV Type

Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles

Golf Carts

Industrial Utility Vehicles

Personnel Carriers

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

UK.

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Low Speed Vehicle Market

The global low speed vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of low speed vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In October 2017, Polaris launched intelligent off-road suspension DYNAMIX Active Suspension, for its low speed vehicles. Furthermore, in September 2017, Textron signed the deal for supply with the Real Club Valderrama, a golf club in Spain to supply 40 units of E-Z-GO RXV ELiTE golf carts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global low speed vehicle market

Analyze and forecast the low speed vehicle market on the basis of power output, propulsion, LSV type

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for power output, propulsion, LSV type

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

