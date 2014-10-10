Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market By Instruments (Systems, Detectors, Auto samplers), Accessories & Consumables (Columns, Column Accessories, Auto sampler Accessories, Flow Management Accessories, Mobile-phase Accessories, Pressure Regulators, Others), End-User Industries (Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Biosciences, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market

Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD0 1.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.72 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of portable gas chromatograph and rising levels of adoption of the product.

Market Definition: Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market

Portable gas chromatographer is used to separate and make analysis of substances that are able to vaporize below the temperature of 300 0C. This kind of portable device is mostly used in field operations. There is a growing demand for portable gas chromatograph in oil & gas, food & agriculture and environmental biosciences industrial activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers for the growth of the market in near future.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the therapeutic applications of portable gas chromatograph

Increasing investments by the governmental bodies

Low maintenance costs and manufacturing costs

Market Restraints:

Costly setup and lack in expertise

Strict rules and regulations by different government

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, AMETEK acquired MOCON, Inc. who is a leading provider of detectors, systems, instruments, and consulting services to, safety departments, research laboratories in the medical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas and other industries worldwide.

In October 2018, FLIR Systems (West Lafayette) was awarded Indiana Innovation Awards 2018 by Centric Inc. They were felicitated with this award because of their innovation on portable gas chromatograph-mass spectrometer namely FLIR Griffin G510 person.

Competitive Analysis:

Global portable gas chromatograph market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of portable gas chromatograph market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in portable gas chromatograph market are ABB, Agilent Technologies, Elster Group GmbH, Emersion Electric Co., PerkinElmer Inc., SRI Instruments, Seimens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vernier Software & Technology, LLC, Pollution Srl, Ellutia, Defiant Technologies, ECO PHYSICS AG, Eutech Scientific Services, Inc., AMETEK.Inc., Reaction Analytics Inc., Restek Corporation, Bruker, Owlstone Inc., ASAP Analytical and many more.

Research Methodology: Global Portable Gas Chromatograph Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

