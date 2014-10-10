Mart Research new study, Global Surgical Needle Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

The global Surgical Needle market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Surgical Needle by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Surgical Needle Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Surgical Needle Industry

1.2 Market Segment

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter 3 Surgical Needle Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Round-bodied Needle (R)

3.1.2 Round-bodied Cutting Needle (RT)

3.1.3 Reverse Cutting Needle (S)

3.1.4 Spatula Needle (P)

3.1.5 Blunt, Round-bodied Needle (RN)

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

Chapter 4 Major Companies List

4.Surgical Needle 3M Health Care (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Smith & Nephew (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Covidien (Medtronic) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Roboz Surgical Instrument (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Medline (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Sutures India (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Dolphin Sutures (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 H&H Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Ethicon Endo Surgery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Resorba (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Aspen Surgical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Hu-Friedy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 TNI medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Unimed (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Feuerstein (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Karl Hammacher (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Chapter 6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Hospital

6.1.2 Demand in Clinic

6.1.3 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

Chapter 7 Region Operation

Chapter 8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Chapter 9 Research Conclusion

List of Tables & Figures

Table Upstream Segment of Surgical Needle

Table Application Segment of Surgical Needle

Table Global Surgical Needle Market 2013-2024, by Application, in USD Million

Table Major Company List of Round-bodied Needle (R)

Table Major Company List of Round-bodied Cutting Needle (RT)

Table Major Company List of Reverse Cutting Needle (S)

Table Major Company List of Spatula Needle (P)

Table Major Company List of Blunt, Round-bodied Needle (RN)

Table Major Company List of Others

Table Global Surgical Needle Market 2013-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Surgical Needle Market 2013-2018, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Surgical Needle Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Surgical Needle Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in Volume

Table 3M Health Care Overview List

Table Surgical Needle Business Operation of 3M Health Care (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Smith & Nephew Overview List

Table Surgical Needle Business Operation of Smith & Nephew (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Covidien (Medtronic) Overview List

……

