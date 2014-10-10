This analysis of the Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market aims to offer relevant and well-researched insights into the contemporary market scenario and the emergent growth dynamics. The report on 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market also gives the market players and fresh contenders a holistic view of the global market landscape. The comprehensive study will help both established and emerging players formulate lucrative business strategies and realize their short-term and long-term goals.

The 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) industry has witnessed a stable growth rate in the past decade and is expected to continue on the same path in the forthcoming decades. Therefore, it is crucial to recognize all investment opportunities, potential market threats, restraining factors, challenges, market dynamics, and technological development to intensify footholds in the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) sector. This report has evaluated all the above mentioned aspects to present a detailed assessment to the reader to assist them in achieving the desired growth in their businesses.

Key players in the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market:

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

Concept – Laser GmbH

Sisma SpA

ExOne Co.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Hewlett Packard Inc.

Materialise NV (ADR)

Proto Labs Inc

Arcam Group

Scope of the Report:

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market for the forecast period 2019 – 2026 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

Market segment based on Technology:

Stereo Lithography

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Digital Light Processing

Others

Market segment based on Manufacturing:

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Others

Market segment based on End-User:

Automobiles

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Food

Energy

Construction & Architecture

Others

Market segment based on Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market, duration considered, and objectives of the research. Additionally, it segments the market on the basis of product type and application.

Executive Summary: It offers a summary of other key studies, annual growth rate, competitive landscape, driving factors, market trends and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report delivers information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets inspected in the report.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each firm profiled in this segment is investigated by means of SWOT analysis, available products, global production, value, capacity, and other crucial factors.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-Detailed description of a firm’s operations and business segments.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges.

4) Company history – A company’s evolution, highlighting its key events through the years.

5) Major products and services – A list of flagship products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors of the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from annual financial statements released by the company in the last five years.

The growth of this market across the globe is dependent on multiple factors; including consumer base of several 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) products, inorganic growth models adopted by companies, price volatility of feedstocks, and product innovation, along with their economic prospects in both producer and consumer nations.

Overall, this report provides a clear view of every vital factor of the market without the need to refer to any other research reports or data sources. Our report will equip you with all the strategically vital facts about the past, present, and future of the market.