Global postal automation system market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cost of labour expenses is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Global Postal Automation System Market By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Product (Mail Sorting Systems, Parcel Sorting Systems, Postal and Parcel Software, Automatic Reading and Coding Systems), Technology (Culler Facer Canceller, Letter Sorter, Flat Sorter, Mixed Mail Sorters, Parcel Sorters), Application (Government Postal, Courier and Parcel, Express), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Postal Automation System Market

Postal automation system automates all the operations carried out in post offices or courier center to become faster and efficient. It is a combination of various operations to offer reliable, quicker and economical solution for the customers such as sorting, reading, coding among others. The postal automation system offers the cost effective solution for the market as well as it almost reduces the handling and sorting errors done by the workers. It helps the organisation to improvise the customer’s service giving competitive advantage over others.

Top Key Players:

NEC Corporation,

Siemens,

TOSHIBA CORPORATION,

NPI,

Dematic,.,

EuroSort Systems BV,

Honeywell International Inc,

Bastian Solutions, Inc.,

Falcon Autotech Private Limited,

GBI Intralogistics, Inc,

Fluence Automation, LLC,

ID Mail Systems, Inc.,

OPEX Corporation,

Planet Artificial Intelligence GmbH,

OCM Spa,

Parascript,

BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH,

Vanderlande Industries,

Pitney Bowes Inc.,

SOLYSTIC SAS,

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increased cost of labours is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand of automated solution in postal industry is augmenting the growth of market

Rising demand E-commerce solution is another factor boosting the market growth

Growing urbanisation and digitalisation in developing countries will spur the demand of fast postal services

Market Restraints:

High investment cost is required for installations.

Downsizing of the traditional letter market is another factor restricting this market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Kern AG, a technology provider for inserting systems, digital printers, logistic and other introduced new packaging system at POST-EXPO 2017. The new system offers the PackOnTime features to offer efficient and quick system for the packaging industry. This automatically packages the items saving costs by conducting the process on time. Through this offering, the company fortified their product portfolio by increasing their presence in the packaging industry

In February 2017, NEC Corporation, IT and network technology provider introduced new function in their postal automation systems. The postal automation systems installed in Hong Kong Post in now comprised of traditional Chinese characters. The new function is installed in the 15 systems operated by Hong Kong Post delivered by the NEC. Through this company improved their service in the Chinese market as well as increased their goodwill in the market.

Market Segmentations:

Global Postal Automation System Market is segmented on the basis of

Component

Product

Technology

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Component

Hardware

Services

Software

By Product

Mail Sorting Systems

Parcel Sorting Systems

Postal And Parcel Software

Automatic Reading And Coding Systems

By Technology

Culler Facer Cancellers

Letter Sorters

Flat Sorters

Mixed Mail Sorters

Parcel Sorters

Others

By Application

Government Postal

Courier & Parcel

Express

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Postal Automation System Market

Global postal automation system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of postal automation system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

