Centralized RAN or C-RAN is an architectural shift in RAN (Radio Access Network) design, where the bulk of baseband processing is centralized and aggregated for a large number of distributed radio nodes. In comparison to standalone clusters of base stations, C-RAN provides significant performance and economic benefits such as baseband pooling, enhanced coordination between cells, virtualization, network extensibility, smaller deployment footprint and reduced power consumption.

Initially popularized by Japanese and South Korean mobile operators, C-RAN technology is beginning to gain momentum worldwide with major tier 1 operators including Verizon Communications, AT&T, Sprint, China Mobile, Vodafone, TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile), Orange and Telefnica seeking to leverage the benefits of centralized baseband processing.

Mart Research estimates that global investments in C-RAN architecture networks will reach nearly $9 Billion by the end of 2017. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 24% between 2017 and 2020. These investments will include spending on RRHs (Remote Radio Heads), BBUs (Baseband Units) and fronthaul transport network equipment.

The C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the C-RAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for C-RAN infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 individual submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Some Points from Table of Contents

The Centralized Radio Access Network Networks Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

Chapter 1: Introduction

Executive Summary

Topics Covered

Forecast Segmentation

Key Questions Answered

Key Findings

Methodology

Target Audience

Companies & Organizations Mentioned

Chapter 2: An Overview of C-RAN

Chapter 3: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

Chapter 4: C-RAN Deployment Models & Case Studies

Chapter 5: Industry Roadmap & Value Chain

Chapter 6: Key Market Players

Chapter 7: Market Analysis & Forecasts

Chapter 8: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

Competitive Industry Landscape: Acquisitions, Alliances & Consolidation

Setting the Foundation for 5G NR (New Radio) Upgrades

Integration with MEC (Mobile Edge Computing)

Towards a User Centric RAN Architecture

RAN Disaggregation: Blurring the Lines Between Small Cells and C-RAN

The Emergence of Enterprise RAN Platforms

Prospects of Cloud RAN

RANaaS (RAN-as-a-Service): Envisioning the Future of C-RAN

Enabling RAN Slicing

What is the Cost Savings Potential of C-RAN?

Geographic Outlook: Which Countries Offer the Highest Growth Potential?

Which Submarket will Lead the Market?

Strategic Recommendations

C-RAN Solution Providers

Mobile Operators

List of Tables & Figures

Figure 1: C-RAN Architecture

Figure 2: Key Characteristics of Small Cells

Figure 3: Key RRH & BBU Functions

Figure 4: RAN Functional Split Options

Figure 5: Examples of Maximum Required Bitrate on a Fronthaul Link for Possible PHY-RF Split

Figure 6: Performance Comparison of RAN Functional Split Options

Figure 7: CPRI Protocol Layers

Figure 8: vRAN Architecture

Figure 9: Cloud RAN Concept

Figure 10: Annual Global Throughput of Mobile Network Data Traffic by Region: 2017 – 2030 (Exabytes)

Figure 11: ETSI NFV Architecture

Figure 12: M-CORD Focus Areas

Figure 13: Small Cell Forum’s Release Publication Process

Figure 14: nFAPI Interfaces

Figure 15: Localized C-RAN Deployment Model

Figure 16: Enterprise C-RAN Deployment Model

Figure 17: China Mobiles Cloud RAN Vision

Figure 18: NTT DoCoMos Advanced C-RAN Architecture

Figure 19: Orange’s Vision of C-RAN Fronthaul Implementation

Figure 20: SK Telecom’s SDRAN (Software Defined RAN) Architecture

Figure 21: SoftBank’s Virtualized Small Cell Trial

………

