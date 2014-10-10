The AIDS Treatment market research report forecasts the innovative applications of the product market on the basis of several estimations. This market analysis report encompasses the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users. Also, the industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile. The AIDS Treatment report explains the growing popularity of the market competition by leading manufacturers or players, with sales volume, revenue (Million USD), price (USD/Unit), and market share for every individual manufacturer or player.

AIDS treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing investment from public & private organizations and the government to develop novel drugs for the treatment of genetic disorders.

Global AIDS Treatment Market By Types (HIV-1 and HIV-2), Mechanism of Action (Nucleoside/Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, CCR5 Antagonist, Integrase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibody and Others), Drugs (Abacavir, Delavirdine, Atazanavir, Enfuvirtide, Maraviroc, Dolutegravir, Ibalizumab and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Online Pharmacy, Retailers and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Definition: Global AIDS Treatment Market

AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) is caused by an infection of HIV (‎Human immune deficiency virus), is a set of symptoms and disorders developed by advanced HIV infection that interferes with the body’s immune system and destroy the ability to fight infections. Sign and symptoms include weight loss, night sweats, fever, fatigue and recurrent infections. Currently there is no cure exists for AIDS, but strictly following the antiretroviral treatment can slowdown the disease progression and prevent body from secondary infections.

According to the World Health Organization, so far HIV/AIDS has claimed 32 million lives and in the year 2018, 770 000 people died from HIV-related causes globally and approximately 37.9 million people are living with HIV at the end of 2018 with 1.7 million new cases of HIV in the year 2018 globally.

Top Key Players:

Abbott,

Gilead Sciences, Inc,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Mylan N.V,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc,

Merck & Co., Inc,

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

Cipla Inc,

Hologic, Inc,

Pfizer Inc,

PointCare,

Tarix Orphan, LLC,

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated,

Centaur Pharmaceuticals,

Sangamo Therapeutics,

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc,

TaiMed Biologics Inc

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of HIV across the world is driving the market growth

Rise in the treatment & diagnosis rate is boosting the market growth

Government initiative to increase awareness among people about HIV cause, symptoms and available treatment options is accelerating the AIDS treatment market growth

Support from the international organizations to research institutes by providing funds for R&D activities to develop innovative, affordable, safe, and efficient medicines for effective therapeutic solutions is enhancing the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Stringent government regulations for the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs is expected to hamper the market growth

Cost of antiretroviral drugs is restraining the market growth

HIV treatment has numerous side effects, such as hyperlipidemia, osteopenia, lipodystrophy and osteoporosis to restrict the market growth

Discrimination in society due to false opinion or misconception about AIDS is restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, ViiV Healthcare a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc received the U.S FDA approval for Dovato (dolutegravir and lamivudine) for the treatment of type 1 (HIV-1) infection. This is the first approved two-drug, fixed-dose and complete regimen for the treatment of HIV. This approval, provide two-drug regimen in a single tablet while eliminating additional toxicity and potential drug interactions from a third drug for patients who have never been treated.

In March 2018, TaiMed Biologics Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Trogarzo (ibalizumab-uiyk), a new type of antiretroviral medication for the treatment of HIV/AIDS. The FDA approval of Trogarzo, significantly change the treatment landscape for millions of patients suffering from AIDS.

Market Segmentations:

Global AIDS Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Mechanism of Action

Drugs

Route of Administration

Distribution Channel

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

HIV (‎Human Immune Deficiency Virus)-1

HIV (‎Human Immune Deficiency Virus)-2.

By Mechanism of Action

Nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors,

Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors,

Protease inhibitors,

Fusion inhibitors,

CCR5 antagonist,

Integrase inhibitors,

Monoclonal antibody

By Drugs

Abacavir, delavirdine,

Atazanavir,

Enfuvirtide,

Maraviroc,

Dolutegravir,

Ibalizumab

By Route of Administration

Oral,

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct,

Online pharmacy,

Retailers

Other

By End User

Hospitals,

Homecare,

Specialty clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global AIDS Treatment Market

AIDS treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of AIDS treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

