Global rare earth elements market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise of demands from the various emerging locations of the world.

Global Rare Earth Elements Market By Element (Cerium, Neodymium, Lanthanum, Dysprosium, Terbium, Erbium, Europium, Gadolinium, Holmium, Lutetium, Praseodymium, Promethium, Samarium, Thulium, Ytterbium, Yttrium, Scandium, Others), Application (Catalysts, Ceramics, Phosphors, Glass & Polishing, Metallurgy, Magnets, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Rare Earth Elements Market

Rare earth elements are various chemical elements present in the periodic table. These elements aren’t necessarily rare to find, although their presence is spread across the entire earth in an even manner therefore their availability in a particular location is limited, which results in extraction of these elements from mines quite complicated.

Top Key Players:

Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.;

Alkane Resources Ltd;

ARAFURA RESOURCES;

Lynas Corporation Ltd;

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited;

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.;

IREL(INDIA) LIMITED;

Greenland Minerals Ltd.;

NEO;

Rare Element Resources Ltd.;

Frontier Rare Earths Limited;

Canada Rare Earth Corporation;

Iluka Resources Limited;

Northern Minerals;

Krakatoa Resources Limited;

Ucore Rare Metals Inc.;

Namibia Critical Metals Inc.

among others.

Market Drivers:

Requirement of rare earth elements for the implementation and utilization of green technology worldwide; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus of various organizations and companies on enhancing their understanding and technologies for rare earth elements; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Increased application area of these elements due to the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles also acts as a market driver

High demand associated with these elements due to their application as catalysts in various production activities will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the increasing presence of illegal activities for extraction of rare earth elements from the different regions; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Lack of consistent supply to various end-users and applicable sectors is expected to hamper the market growth

Inequality of demand and supply quantities due to the trade wars between supplier of rare earth elements worldwide will restrict the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Blue Line Corp. announced that they had entered into a partnership with Lynas for the establishment of a processing facility for rare earth elements. This facility will be located at Texas, United States and will help establish them as the first and only company capable of processing and separating rare earth elements outside the China region. This will ensure that the various organizations can meet the significant demands and applications of rare earth from the various end-users

In November 2018, Arafura Resources Ltd. announced the establishment of “Nolans Project” which will help them in the production of “neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr)” element. Nolans project located in Northern Territory of Australia region is expected to help supply the ten percent demand for this element worldwide when it will be in full production, expected to be by 2020 at a highly cost-effective cost. The company has also finalized the location for the processing and separation plant for their rare earth element production which will be in Australia

Market Segmentations:

Global Rare Earth Elements Market is segmented on the basis of

Element

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Element

Cerium

Neodymium

Lanthanum

Dysprosium

Terbium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lutetium

Praseodymium

Promethium

Samarium

Thulium

Ytterbium

Yttrium

Scandium

Others

By Application

Catalysts

Ceramics

Phosphors

Glass & Polishing

Metallurgy

Magnets

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Rare Earth Elements Market

Global rare earth elements market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rare earth elements market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

