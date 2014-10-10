Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market research report forecasts the innovative applications of the product market on the basis of several estimations. This market analysis report encompasses the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users. Also, the industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This report gives information about the competitive situation among the market vendors and company profile. The 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems report explains the growing popularity of the market competition by leading manufacturers or players, with sales volume, revenue (Million USD), price (USD/Unit), and market share for every individual manufacturer or player.

With increased healthcare infrastructure and disposable income, the ability to spend has increased. This has induced the Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rising trend will raise the initial estimated market value from USD 641.03 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1424.8 million by 2026.

Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market, By Application (Dental, Non-Dental), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes), By Patient Position (Single Position), By Detector Type (Image Intensifier Detector, Flat-Panel Imager Detector), By Field of View (Small, Medium, Large), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is an imaging method that consists of X-ray computed tomography where they form a cone. Its demand has been rising due to its increasing impacts in dentistry, ENT, and orthopedics. CBCT scanner rotates around the specific part of the scanning focus and captures a number of images to show a clear image of the body part.

PLANMED OY,

Danaher,

Carestream Dental LLC,

Dentsply Sirona,

VATECH,

Cefla s.c.,

MORITA CORP,

Acteon Group Ltd,

ASAHIROENTGEN IND. CO. LTD.,

GENORAY CO.LTD.,

Market Drivers:

Increasing geriatric population and chronic ailments are on the rise which will act as a major market driver

Enhanced imaging quality and lower amounts of radiation involvement will also act as major market driver

Market Restraints:

Consideration of dental treatment as a cosmetics procedure and not being included in the insurance are one of the major restraining factors for the market

High costs of imaging systems and maintenance of these systems will act as a major restraint for the market

Key Developments in the Market:

On February 5, 2018 PLANMED OY announced the launch of a new and improved Planmed Verity CBCT scanner that offers enhanced images with higher quality for orthopedics and also included head and neck imaging.

Market Segmentations:

Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market is segmented on the basis of

Application

End-User

Patient Position

Detector Type

Field of View

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Application

Dental

Non-Dental

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

By Patient Position

Single Position

By Detector Type

Image Intensifier Detector

Flat-Panel Imager Detector

By Field of View

Small Field of View Systems

Medium Field of View Systems

Large Field of View Systems

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

