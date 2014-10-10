In-mold Labels research report provides an in depth analysis of the market on global and regional level. major changes in the market dynamics and competitive landscape. It offers Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others. Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods. It also covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Market Analysis: Global In-mold Labels Market

Global In-mold Labels Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for environmental friendly label is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

CCL Industries., CONSTANTIA, Huhtamaki, COVERIS, Cenveo Corporation, Fuji Seal International, Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, EVCO Plastics, Innovia Films, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., Serigraph Inc, Yupo Corporation, TASUS Corporation and the Tsuchiya Global Group Companies, Hammer Packaging, Corp., Admark Visual Imaging.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Flint Group announced that they are expanding their range of in-mold label products with the launch of Novastar D 2000 IML BIO which is specially designed for metallic paper and non- absorbent substrates. This new product will be used in label printing without any contact with food. It is made up of renewable raw materials and is scratch resistance & have good fixing quality.

In January 2016, Hershey’s announced the launch of their Chocotubs crunchy cookies with chocolate dips by using in- mould labelling packaging. This product is available in 52g IML packaging. The main aim was to reduce the production cost which also helped them to reduce the transportation cost.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence for packed food is driving the growth of this market

Rising manufacturing industry is fuelling the demand for In-mold labels

Market Restraints:

High cost of the raw material is restraining the market growth

Increasing demand for printed description labelling is another factor restraining the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global in-mold labels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of in-mold labels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global In-mold Labels Market

By Technology

Extrusion Blow-molding Process, Injection Molding Process, Thermoforming



By Materials

Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), ABS Resins, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Co- polymers



By End- Use

Personal Care, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Others



By Printing Technology

Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing, Others



By Printing Ink

UV Curable Inks, Water Soluble Inks, Thermal Cured Inks, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



