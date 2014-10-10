In-mold Labels Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2026
In-mold Labels research report provides an in depth analysis of the market on global and regional level. major changes in the market dynamics and competitive landscape. It offers Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others. Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods. It also covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.
Market Analysis: Global In-mold Labels Market
Global In-mold Labels Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for environmental friendly label is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Key Market Competitors:
CCL Industries., CONSTANTIA, Huhtamaki, COVERIS, Cenveo Corporation, Fuji Seal International, Inc., Multi-Color Corporation, EVCO Plastics, Innovia Films, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., Serigraph Inc, Yupo Corporation, TASUS Corporation and the Tsuchiya Global Group Companies, Hammer Packaging, Corp., Admark Visual Imaging.
Key Developments in the Market:
In December 2017, Flint Group announced that they are expanding their range of in-mold label products with the launch of Novastar D 2000 IML BIO which is specially designed for metallic paper and non- absorbent substrates. This new product will be used in label printing without any contact with food. It is made up of renewable raw materials and is scratch resistance & have good fixing quality.
In January 2016, Hershey’s announced the launch of their Chocotubs crunchy cookies with chocolate dips by using in- mould labelling packaging. This product is available in 52g IML packaging. The main aim was to reduce the production cost which also helped them to reduce the transportation cost.
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global In-mold Labels Market Landscape
Part 04: Global In-mold Labels Market Sizing
Part 05: Global In-mold Labels Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
And More…..
Market Drivers:
Increasing prevalence for packed food is driving the growth of this market
Rising manufacturing industry is fuelling the demand for In-mold labels
Market Restraints:
High cost of the raw material is restraining the market growth
Increasing demand for printed description labelling is another factor restraining the market growth
Competitive Analysis:
Global in-mold labels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of in-mold labels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global In-mold Labels Market
By Technology
-
- Extrusion Blow-molding Process, Injection Molding Process, Thermoforming
By Materials
-
- Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), ABS Resins, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Co- polymers
By End- Use
-
- Personal Care, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Others
By Printing Technology
-
- Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Gravure Printing, Digital Printing, Others
By Printing Ink
-
- UV Curable Inks, Water Soluble Inks, Thermal Cured Inks, Others
By Geography
-
- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa
Customization of the Report:
All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Current and future of global In-mold Labels market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
