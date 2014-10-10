Global Thermoplastic Adhesives Market report is designed in a method that helps readers to acquire a complete knowledge about the overall market scenario for the projected period. This Market report consists of the brief profile of key players in the industry and their upcoming market plans and current developments during the forecasted period 2019 to 2025.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyacrylate

Other

By Applications/End users:

Paper

Wood

Leather

Other

Regional Outlook

The section of the report highlights the regions that are covered under the global Thermoplastic Adhesives market are North America, Europe, China and Japan. The regional segment provides the market outlook and the forecast within the context of the global Thermoplastic Adhesives market. The potential new entrants are targeting only the high growth areas, which are included in the report.

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Thermoplastic Adhesives market are:

Ellsworth Adhesives

E & T Plastics

Muir Tapes & Adhesives

Master Bond

Aremco Products

Waage Electric

APV Engineered Coatings

Innovative Resin Systems

Meler

Bayer

BASF

Dow

Huntsman

NPU

MITSUI

