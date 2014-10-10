The research report highlights the natural pearl market situation while keeping 2020 as the base year, and the forecast period ends by 2025. It also contains analysis and forecast revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

Global natural pearl market trends are increase in demand for the pearl-light coating for the manufacturing of the semi-transparent objects of plastic, current developments in the technology of pearlescent pigment and provides the opportunities of investment and growth. Introduction of pigments in the cosmetics & personal care industry has changed the awareness of customers regarding the beauty & appearance by providing the cost-effective solutions like the celebrity look or desired glamour. Various lotions, powders and creams for body and hair contains the essence of natural pearl as development, safe substitute for the dermatology to the hazardous synthetic ingredients or chemicals.

Pearl extracts are also useful for the skin regeneration which slows down the ageing process and deliver the young natural skin. Growth in the demand for the skin care products is propelled to participate in developing the market revenues for the global natural pearl market. Moreover, high price and lack of supply of pearl extracts is likely to hinder the global natural pearl market during the forecast period.

Pearls are available in several variety of shades and color like black, green, cream, blue and silver and appears to shine as light penetrates from the surface and reveals the inner layers. They are responding differently to various kinds of light and augment the color of skin of woman.

Global natural pearls market is segmented into application, type and region. On the basis of application, natural pearls market is divided into pharmaceutical, cosmetic, jewelry and others. Based on type, natural pearls market is divided into cultural and natural.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of natural pearls market size are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Developing markets like India, Brazil and China are the main customers of natural pearls where adoption rate is high and increase in the personal income of customer in these areas. Growth in the support of government and mass-customized goods to motivate the enlargement of the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries and is anticipated to increase the global natural pearls market. China is the biggest producer of pearl in market with cost-effective and small pearls of quality of costume-jewelry.

Key players involved in the development of global natural pearls market are American Bio-Gem Inc., Atlas Pearls & Perfumes Ltd., American Pearl Company and Autore South Sea Pearls Pvt. Ltd.

Key Segments in the “Global Natural Pearls Market” are-

By Application, market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Jewelry

Others

By Type, market is segmented into:

Cultural

Natural

By Regions market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the Global Natural Pearls Market report?

– Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.

– Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.

– Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.

– Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.

– An insight into the leading manufacturers.

– Regional demographics of the market.

Who should buy this report?

– Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

