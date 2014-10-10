This Lung Cancer Screening Software report reveals detailed information about the global key players as well as some small players of the market. the information of each competitor includes company profiles, SWOT analysis, sales and revenue. This Lung Cancer Screening Software report studies the market status and outlook of global market and splits the market by product type and application. The overall effect on the consumer preferences will have a major say on the market working years to come. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufacturer are detailed research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players in mentioned in the precise information.

Global Lung cancer screening software Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 19.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various clinical trial initiated for cancer treatment requiring frequent diagnosis and screening to test the effectiveness of the trial.

Lung cancer screening software can be defined as the software offering, which is designed to automate the workflow of healthcare facilities by collecting all of the diagnostic results gathered from CT, X-Ray and MRI machines. This results in enhancement of the workflow operability in these facilities. The implementation of this software helps in better patient tracking, assessment of disease stage, next step of action, reporting and keeping a systemized data of patient information.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report: PENRAD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Eon; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Kheiron Medical Technologies; Volpara Solutions Limited; Thynk Health; CRA Health LLC; ProVation Medical, Inc.; Nuance Communications, Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; CureMetrix, Inc.; MyCareWare Inc.; MobileODT; MRS Systems, Inc.; Lungview and Vital Images among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of lung cancer cases globally is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and frequent screening acts as a market driver

Variety of government initiatives undertaken to implement screening programs for various diseases can also drive the market growth

Multiple benefits such as identification, tracking, enrollment, patient data integration, analytics, communication with physicians helps in better organization of workflow in healthcare facilities which can fuel the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Eon announced that they will provide 170 “EonDirect LCSR (Lung Cancer Screening Registry)” software licenses amounting upto USD 1 million to provide radiology centers, clinics and hospital facilities with enhanced screening service in comparison to the conventional manual tracking utilized. EonDirect registers and tracks patients for lung cancer screening through its cloud-based application system keeping a systematic track of the patient data

In November 2018, Lungview announced the launch of an upgraded lung cancer screening software with the availability of “LungView Luminary” on the new website. The upgraded tracking system helps physicians in keeping a record of patients, and following-up with them on their screening programs. The upgraded version provides optional node tracking, incidental findings tracking and dose information

Competitive Analysis:

Global lung cancer screening software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lung cancer screening software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

