Market Analysis: Global Orthopedic Extremity Devices Market

Global Orthopedic Extremity Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32.96 billion to an estimated value of USD 47.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing rate of sports injuries and other bone related disorder is driving the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet, MERLOT, Acumed LLC, Alphatec Spine, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Bioretec Oy, DePuy Synthes, DJO Global, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, CONMED Corporation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, MedAchievers Academic Council announced the launch of their open orthopaedic surgery simulator’ based on artificial intelligence which will help the young medical graduates to get the experience similar to operation theatre. It will be used in spine surgeries, knee surgeries, on basic healing, trauma and other kind of surgeries.

In October 2018, at Annual Meeting of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Orthopaedic Implant Company announced the launch of their Semi-Extended Instrumentation for the OIC Tibial Nail System. The whole system is supported by single set of instrumentation and provides surgeons alternate method for intramedullary nailing of the tibia.

Competitive Analysis:

Global orthopedic extremity devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic extremity devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing aging population is the major factor driving the growth of this market.

Advanced and fully automated orthopedic devices are another factor driving the market.

Market Restraints

Safety measures related to the use of metal implants is restraining the growth of this market.

Adoption of preventive measures such as gene therapy and tissue engineering rather than curative measures is restraining market.

Segmentation: Global Orthopedic Extremity Devices Market

By Type

Upper Extremity Devices Shoulder, Elbow, Radius Lower Extremity Devices Hip, Knee, Foot, Ankle Spine Orthopedics Devices Artificial Discs, Fixation Screws, Fixation Nail/ Rod, Fixation Plates, Fixation Wires Arthroscopic Devices Orthobiologics Bone Cement, Bone Graft Substitute, Bone Growth Factors Braces and Support Devices



By End- User

Hospitals, ASCs, Specialty Orthopedic Centers



By Application

Hip, Knee, Spine, Dental, Craniomaxillofacial, Sports Injuries, Extremities, Trauma



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



