Household vacuum cleaner is an electrical appliance used for cleaning the dust and dirt from the carpets and floor using suction. These devices are available in different models and sizes including central vacuum cleaners, battery-powered, handheld devices and others. The demand for household vacuum cleaner is rising steadily owing to increase in health and hygiene concerns, increase in purchasing power, and growth in working personnel.

The report also includes all the critical and decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market.

Companies Mentioned:-

1. AB Electrolux

2. Haier Group Corp.

3. LG Electroncis, Inc.

4. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

5. Panasonic Corporation

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7. Eureka Forbes Ltd

8. Miele & Cie. KG

9. Bissell, Inc.

10. Dyson Ltd.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Household Vacuum Cleaners Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Household Vacuum Cleaners at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

