Global Oral Irrigator Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1041.70 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the advancements in the market resulting in the launch of innovative product offerings ranging from fabric water-flowers to rechargeable portable products.

Oral irrigator are defined as dental devices that are used for cleansing of the mouth by dentists or even at home. The device utilizes high-pressure water streams to remove any debris or plaque stuck between teeth or anywhere else in the patient’s mouth. It is utilized as an alternative to flossing for home-care consumers, while a number of dentists utilize it in a number of dental procedures.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of population suffering from dental disorders especially dental caries; this factor is expected to increase the adoption rate of the product

Growing concerns from the population regarding maintaining oral hygiene and better oral health; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Growing awareness amongst the population regarding the benefits and features of the product; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Oral Irrigator Market

By Type

Countertop

Cordless

By Application

Home

Dentistry

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Xiaomi announced the launch of an oral irrigator through their crowdfunding platform, “Soocas” whose entire focus is developing oral healthcare products. The product termed as “W3 Portable Oral Irrigator” is priced at approximately USD 40 in China and is reportedly the cheapest alternative available in the region. The portable oral irrigator offers three modes capable of operating for approximately 30 days from last charging

In August 2017, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Water Pik, Inc. for USD 1 billion. This acquisition will help in strategically increasing their capabilities for providing specialized oral hygiene solutions extending their product portfolios for the same

Competitive Analysis:

Global oral irrigator market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oral irrigator market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global oral irrigator market are Procter & Gamble; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Panasonic Corporation of North America; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Jetpik; Aquapick Sdn. Bhd.; Conair Corporation; Hydro Floss; h2ofloss limited; ToiletTree Products, Inc.; Candeon Technologies Co.,Ltd.; Pursonic; Shenzhen Risun Technology Co.,Ltd; Oratec Corp; Liberex; Nicefeel; Gurin Products LLC; Proscenic; Water Powered srl and Prizma among others.

