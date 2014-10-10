The company profiles of all the top market players and brands are listed in the Polyaspartic Coatings report which puts light on their moves like product launches, product enhancements, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and their effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. Polyaspartic Coatings report includes key information about the industry, market segmentation, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. According to this market report, the global market is anticipated to witness a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. Moreover, businesses can accomplish insights for profitable growth and sustainability programme with this market report.

Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 749.48 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of demand for the product from the various end-use industry especially because of the increasing urbanization giving rise to the demand from building & construction industry.

Polyaspartic coatings are innovative new coating technologies that are significantly more durable than traditional solutions available in the form of epoxy, urethane systems. It is a similar coating technology to polyurethane. Utilization of this coating only requires a single coating and it provides the same functionality of traditional coatings which require two or more coats. Major benefits with this technology are also the variety of colour options, more flexible nature and providing various protection/resistance against harmful environmental factors.

These coatings are generally utilized in various infrastructure to provide better protection of floors, structures as well as the various benefits such as reducing the maintenance requirements of infrastructures.

Market Drivers:

High levels of effectiveness due to their quick drying systems; this factor is expected to increase its demand

Better cost-effectiveness and economic benefits as compared to traditional coating solutions such as polyurethane; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Easy application process is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market

By Type

Pure Polyurea

Hybrid Polyurea

By Technology

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder Coatings

Others

By System

Quartz

Metallic

By End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Power Generation

Landscape

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Pidilite Industries Ltd. announced that they had decided to acquire a majority stake of 70% in Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd. This acquisition is expected to increase the business operations of Pidilite Industries Ltd. and increase their company growth by providing their consumers with resin flooring and floor coatings

In July 2017, PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. announced the launch of a new range of “Polyaspartic Coatings”. The product branded as “Kwikspar 600” and “Kwikspar 600SG” are corrosion-resistant direct-to-metal coatings that are designed to provide high curing time providing consumers with high-drying corrosion resistance solutions.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global polyaspartic coatings market are Covestro AG; The Sherwin-Williams Company; PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; BASF Corporation; Hempel Group; Sika AG; Carboline; LATICRETE International, Inc.; Indmar CoatingsCorporation; RPM International Inc.; Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.; The Floor Company; FLEXMAR Polyaspartics; Lifetime Flooring Solutions, Inc.; Prokemsc.com; ADVACOAT; Rhino Linings Corporation; Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc.; Enviro Epoxy Products Inc.; Iron Man Coatings. Inc.; Pidilite Industries Ltd. and PATCHAM(FZC) among others.

